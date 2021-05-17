Apple's New 24-Inch iMac Shown Off in Early Unboxing

The new 24-inch iMac doesn't officially launch until this Friday, May 21, but an early unboxing of the machine has been shared on YouTube.

The video from Gadget Guy is in Cantonese, but it offers an up-close look at the yellow version of the ‌iMac‌ including how the machine and its color-matched accessories are packed in the box, how the magnetic power cord attaches to the rear of the ‌iMac‌, and the Touch ID button on the Magic Keyboard.

Additional topics include a look at using the Globe key to change between keyboard languages, installing iOS apps on the M1-powered ‌iMac‌, the side-oriented headphone jack, some quick benchmarks using Geekbench and Cinebench that show essentially the same performance as other M1 Macs, disk speed tests approaching 3000 MB/s for both read and write, and more.

Customers who placed early ‌M1‌ ‌iMac‌ orders have seen their orders begin shipping ahead of Friday's targeted launch date, but we should be seeing press reviews hitting as soon as tomorrow morning.

(Thanks, aaronchow!)