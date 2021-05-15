Twitter's 'Blue' Subscription Service May Cost $2.99, Will Offer Undo Tweet Option

Twitter has been working on some kind of subscription service since last summer, and Jane Manchun Wong, who often digs into new features coming in apps, has shared details on just what Twitter is exploring.



Twitter's subscription service could be called Twitter Blue, and at the current time, it's priced at $2.99 per month. There will be a "Collections" section that allows users to save and organize their favorite tweets to make them easier to find at a later date.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like: Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

It will also include an "Undo Tweets" feature, which will give customers a short time to "Undo" a tweet that has a mistake before it's actually posted on the social network. The Tweet Undo period looks to be customizable, so users can set their preferred interval.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Users will also be able to select where the Undo Tweet feature will be applied, with options that include original tweets, replies, tweetstorms, and quote tweets.

Wong says that Twitter is working on a tiered subscription pricing model, so one tier could have more paid features than another.

Twitter is also working on tiered subscription pricing model, with one tier having more paid features than the other For example, users on higher-priced tiers could enjoy premium experiences, such as clutter-free news reading experience (Twitter is acquiring @tryscroll recently) https://t.co/IffFugLxpx — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said last July that Twitter would set a "really high bar" for when Twitter would ask customers to "pay for aspects of Twitter."

There is no word on when Twitter's subscription functionality could roll out, nor what it will cost when it launches. Pricing and feature set could change because the subscription option is still in testing.