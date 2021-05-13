Apple Pay Promo Offers Spring Discounts at PacSun, Under Armour and More

Apple today sent out emails informing iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac users about a new spring Apple Pay promotion, which offers discounts for a number of stores through May 26.



Apple Pay users can get discounts at stores like PacSun, Persol, and Under Armour, with a full list of deals available below.

Alice + Olivia - 20% off when spending $250 or more with promo code APPLEPAY. Deal is available on the website and in-store.

- 20% off when spending $250 or more with promo code APPLEPAY. Deal is available on the website and in-store. Bern - 10% off bike, water, skate helmets, and more with promo code APPLEPAY when using the Bern website.

- 10% off bike, water, skate helmets, and more with promo code APPLEPAY when using the Bern website. Costa Del Mar - 25% off full-priced sunglasses, shirts, and more with promo code APPLEPAY.

- 25% off full-priced sunglasses, shirts, and more with promo code APPLEPAY. PacSun - An extra 10% off select styles with promo code APPLEPAY at PacSun.com.

- An extra 10% off select styles with promo code APPLEPAY at PacSun.com. Persol - 25% off full-priced eyewear with promo code APPLEPAY.

- 25% off full-priced eyewear with promo code APPLEPAY. Under Armour - 25% off all purchases in the Under Armour app.

- 25% off all purchases in the Under Armour app. Vineyard Vines - $25 off clothing and accessories when spending $150 or more.

These deals will be available through 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on May 26, and getting the discount requires checking out with ‌Apple Pay‌ either on the website or in an applicable app.