Chipolo ONE Spot Now Available to Pre-Order as Cheaper AirTag Alternative With Find My Integration

Last month, Apple opened up its Find My app to third-party device manufacturers, allowing for third-party products to be tracked in the Find My app right alongside Apple devices.



Chipolo is one of the first brands to offer this functionality with its new ONE Spot item tracker, which is now available to pre-order in the United States and many other countries, with pricing set at $28 individually or $90 for a four pack. This slightly undercuts the price of an AirTag, which costs $29 individually or $99 for a four pack.

As with the AirTag, users can attach a Chipolo ONE Spot to their keys, wallet, backpack, or other items and track the location of those items in the Items tab of the Find My app. Like the AirTag, the Chipolo ONE Spot has a built-in speaker that can play a sound when misplaced, and it has a replaceable CR2032 battery for up to a year of battery life.

Both the AirTag and Chipolo ONE Spot can leverage the Find My network, meaning that if one of nearly a billion customers with an iPhone or other Apple device comes within close proximity of a lost AirTag or Chipolo ONE Spot, the location of the tracker can be relayed back to its owner, all in the background, anonymously and privately.

Unlike the AirTag, however, the Chipolo ONE Spot lacks Ultra Wideband support, and thus lacks the Precision Finding feature that shows iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users the exact distance and direction to their AirTag. The Chipolo ONE Spot also has IPX5-rated water resistance, while the AirTag has higher IP67-rated water and dust resistance.

One advantage of the Chipolo ONE Spot is that it has a built-in hole for attaching it to a keychain. When you factor in the price of both an AirTag and an AirTag accessory to attach it to items, the Chipolo tracker has greater value.

Chipolo ONE Spot pre-orders will begin shipping in June.

