Amazon-Owned Wondery+ to Launch on Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

Amazon's podcast subscription service Wondery+ will be available through the Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform, which launches in over 170 countries later this month, according to a report today from The Hollywood Reporter.



Wondery+ offers dozens of ad-free podcasts, with early access and exclusive episodes for subscribers, making it a natural fit for Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. The report says Wondery+ pricing will be the same through Apple as it is elsewhere, at $4.99 per month or $34.99 per year. Wondery's free, ad-supported podcasts will remain available.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will allow users to subscribe to premium podcasts with a variety of benefits, such as ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new series. Launch partners will include NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment, and many more, according to Apple.

In late 2020, it was reported that Apple held acquisition talks with Wondery, but Amazon ultimately purchased the company.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will likely launch with iOS 14.6.