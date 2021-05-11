Nomad today announced a new accessory for Apple's AirTag, called the Rugged Keychain, which begins shipping in August and costs $29.95 to pre-order ($39.95 regular). Similar to other keychain accessories, Nomad's Rugged Keychain protects the AirTag in a polycarbonate shell that can be attached to keys, bags, and -- in Nomad's advice -- pet collars.

The Rugged Keychain includes two enclosure options: an IP67 waterproof back and a speaker-hole back. Nomad is also including an optional add-on feature that lets you engrave your pet's name and your phone number onto a stainless steel insert, turning the AirTag and Rugged Keychain into a Pet ID tag.

While an AirTag can be used to track a pet, Apple VP of worldwide iPhone product marketing, Kaiann Drance, has reminded users that the AirTag was built to find inanimate objects and not pets or kids. When asked about this, Drance said, "If people do that, they just have to make sure that their moving pet gets into range of a device in the ‌Find My‌ network" so its location can be tracked.

Nomad already sells a few AirTag accessories, including a Leather Loop and Leather Keychain at $19.95 and $29.95 respectively. You can also purchase a Glasses Strap for AirTag on Nomad for $29.95, which attaches to any pair of glasses or sunglasses.

If you're interested in the new Rugged Keychain, you can pre-order the accessory today in Black or White on Nomad's website for $29.95. Nomad will begin shipping the Rugged Keychain to customers in August.

deebinem Avatar
deebinem
1 day ago at 12:07 pm
Long hair, sand, ocean, and a big frickin' smile on the doggo's face? I'd be focused more on the upcoming bath than whether my AirTag made it through the day...
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
harveyhanson Avatar
harveyhanson
1 day ago at 12:26 pm
Belkin is $13, this is $30. While I’m sure this Nomad one is better made, is it really worth that much extra??
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applicious84 Avatar
applicious84
1 day ago at 12:08 pm
Is that a really large dog tag or a really little dog?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mksap11 Avatar
mksap11
23 hours ago at 01:12 pm
I like Nomad's products (I have a few Apple Watch bands from them) as they're well thought out and the workmanship has been good. That said, for the same cost as 1 of the Nomad Rugged Keychains, you can get a 3-pack of Elevation Labs' 'TagVaults' ('https://www.elevationlab.com/products/tagvault') which appear to be lower profile and that also fully protect the AirTag

Somewhat related, our dog trainer recently suggested that we put "Needs Meds" on our puppy's dog tag instead of his name. She claimed that that improves chances that someone will actually call the number since no one wants to steal a dog that has medical issues (whether he does or not).
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ipedro Avatar
ipedro
20 hours ago at 03:32 pm
I’m still waiting for a fairly priced dog collar with an AirTag slot. Rather not have this dangly thing that would be constantly knocking against stuff, like her bowl when she’s eating or drinking. There’s this one but it’s €135 ?



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phr0z3n Avatar
phr0z3n
21 hours ago at 02:49 pm
If you live in a highly populated area this would be way cheaper than a GPS collar where you have to pay a sub fee.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
