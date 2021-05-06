Billy Crudup to Star in Apple TV+ Retro-Future Dramedy 'Hello Tomorrow!'

Billy Crudup, who currently plays Cory Ellison on "The Morning Show," is set to star in another Apple TV+ series called "Hello Tomorrow," Apple announced today.



Described as a "retro-future dramedy," the show features a group of traveling salesmen who are hawking lunar timeshares.

Crudup will play the starring role of Jack, a talented, ambitious salesman "whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him."

The series is directed by Jonathan Entwistle, known for "The End of the F***ing World," with Crudup serving as an executive producer.

In addition to starring in this new series, Crudup is also working on season two of "The Morning Show," which is set to premiere on ‌Apple TV+‌ later this year.