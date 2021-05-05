Snapchat Rolls Out Dark Mode on iOS

Nearly two years following the release of iOS and iPadOS 13, which included native, built-in, and systemwide dark mode, Snapchat, one of the world's most prominent social media networks, has finally rolled out a dark mode theme for iOS users.



Snapchat began testing a dark mode theme of its app design late last year with a small group of iOS users. Now, Snapchat says that as of this week, it has flipped the switch on access to dark mode for more than 90% of its iOS user base, offering millions of users access to the less eye-straining app interface.

Snapchat is offering three different types of "Appearance" modes for iOS users to choose from. The first mode maintains a dark theme for the app regardless of the default iOS system theme, the second mode maintains a light theme for the app, and the third mode matches the iOS setting.

Snapchat users can enable dark mode like so: Tap the Settings icon in the top-right hand corner, navigate the list, tap "App Appearance," then enable either "Always Dark," "Always Light," or "Match System."

Dark mode on Android will start rolling out in the coming months.