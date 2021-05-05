Apple 'Likely' to Overtake HP as Leading All-in-One PC Vendor

by

Apple's new 24-inch iMac range could help it overtake HP as the leading all-in-one (AIO) computer brand vendor, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes.

imac with accessories
The prediction is based on evidence suggesting that more affordable all-in-one PC brands are being impacted much harder by the global chip shortage as suppliers prioritize their shipments to support more premium products in the AIO market.

The sources pointed out that high-end AIO PCs such as the ‌iMac‌ are only seeing limited impact from component shortages, but entry-level to mid-range products priced between NT$15,000 (US$536.51) and NT$30,000 have been hit much harder. Several ODMs have already halted their production for many AIO PCs because of component shortage, but ‌iMac‌ production remains unaffected, the sources said.

Apple is selling three all-new built-to-order ‌iMac‌ tiers, priced at $1,299, $1,499, and $1,699. All tiers come in several color options and include Apple silicon M1 processors, solid-state storage, 8GB of RAM, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. Pre-ordered iMacs begin shipping from May 21.

According to Digitimes Research, HP was the largest AIO PC brand in the fourth quarter of 2020, shipping 925,000 units, followed by Apple with 860,000 units, and Lenovo with 731,000 units. However, Apple's shipments are estimated to have surpassed HP in the first quarter of 2021.

That said, overall Apple says it expects to be impacted by the chip shortages, and predicts a sequential decline of approximately $3 to $4 billion revenue in the third-quarter of 2021 due to ‌‌iPad‌‌ and Mac supply constraints. Apple says a combination of the shortages and a very high level of demand for both ‌‌‌iPad‌‌‌ and Mac is expected to impact revenue in the second half of 2021.

Tag: digitimes.com

Top Rated Comments

George Dawes Avatar
George Dawes
27 minutes ago at 02:33 am
The looks are growing on me , it’s rather cute and in a kids bedroom would be perfect , maybe a kitchen too
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
28 minutes ago at 02:32 am
I know I’m in the minority (or in a silent majority) but I find these new iMacs stunningly beautiful, white bezels and chin included. The iMac has a chin, get over it.

No wonder they’re gonna sell well.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BvizioN Avatar
BvizioN
19 minutes ago at 02:42 am

so it would explain my frustration

I used to visit Macrumors and other Apple news websites for product reviews and rumors


And now all you see in this forum is product reviews and rumours. I totally understand your frustration.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
szw-mapple fan Avatar
szw-mapple fan
39 minutes ago at 02:21 am

All tiers come in seven color options and include Apple silicon M1 processors, solid-state storage, 8GB of RAM, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. Pre-ordered iMacs begin shipping from May 21.
That's not accurate. The $1,299 tier only comes in 4 colors: blue, green, pink, and silver.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hexley Avatar
Hexley
34 minutes ago at 02:26 am

I registered to the website just to write this comment, so it would explain my frustration.

I used to visit Macrumors and other Apple news websites for product reviews and rumors and it was exciting as a consumer. But now all I see is Apple's stock value, the number of rumored cameras on iPhone 19, how the notch will be 0,01 mm smaller, Apple taking over the market and boo Hp is losing its first spot... I don't think people care about these. I understand the company is trying to force people to buy new products every year - which is a HUGE issue which should be discussed in depth - but I don't understand all these hype and unnecessary threads. People care about the products, which used to be very personal - mostly because they were marketed that way thanks to Jobs. But now, it's like talking about what's next before even appreciating what's here and now, and about how big and rich Apple is as a company. I really don't care. I don't know if people care either. Seeing these only make me dislike Apple even further. So I have no idea why there are so many unnecessary irrelevant info on these websites (and let me be clear, I am talking about macrumors, appleinsider and 9to5mac)... I am really disliking Apple as a company for a while now, I think it has become the thing they despised being - maybe that was also a marketing tactic... fake it until you make it kinda stuff. Sorry if my comment hurts the feelings of apple fan boys.

Just my opinion.
I actually care about this. I love learning about Apple’s business practices and their outcomes as I treat them as case studies that I may apply in the future.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple watch ecg

Apple Watch Likely to Gain Blood Pressure, Blood Glucose, and Blood Alcohol Monitoring

Monday May 3, 2021 4:03 am PDT by
The Apple Watch may gain the ability to measure blood pressure, blood glucose, and blood alcohol levels, according to newly-revealed information about one of Apple's chosen business partners. Apple has been revealed to be the largest customer of the British electronics start-up Rockley Photonics, The Telegraph reports. Rockley Photonics has developed non-invasive optical sensors for...
Read Full Article193 comments
airtags teardown tile mat galaxy smarttag

iFixit Shares AirTag Teardown Revealing 'Impressively Compact' Design Compared to Tile Mate and Galaxy SmartTag

Sunday May 2, 2021 4:54 am PDT by
iFixit has shared the first of its two-part series in tearing down Apple's AirTag item tracker, revealing that Apple had to make impressive design decisions to achieve its small design, including rethinking the speaker layout. For comparison, iFixit compared Apple's AirTag to the Tile Mate and the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. Compared to the competition, AirTag is the smallest in size, with the...
Read Full Article194 comments
facebook instargram updated att prompt 1

Facebook and Instagram Ask Users to Enable App Tracking in Order to Keep Services 'Free of Charge'

Sunday May 2, 2021 1:22 pm PDT by
As a way to convince users to enable tracking across other apps and websites, Facebook is deploying the tactic of telling users that they must enable tracking as part of the App Tracking Transparency framework in iOS 14.5 if they want to help keep Facebook and Instagram "free of charge." App Tracking Transparency or ATT is the newest privacy feature to come to iPhone and iPad devices as part ...
Read Full Article332 comments
Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Mini-LED Display Production Improving for Redesigned MacBook Pro Models Later This Year

Monday May 3, 2021 8:33 am PDT by
Apple supplier TSMT, a key vendor involved in the production of mini-LED displays in the newly announced 12.9-inch iPad Pro, has been able to address technical challenges for the production of mini-LED displays to be used in the upcoming 14 and 16-inch redesigned MacBook Pro models. As reported by DigiTimes, TSMT had initially been facing production constraints with the circuit board and...
Read Full Article123 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Yellow

Kuo: Apple to Launch 8-Inch Foldable iPhone in 2023

Sunday May 2, 2021 8:43 pm PDT by
Apple is working to launch a foldable iPhone with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display in 2023, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a note to investors that was seen by MacRumors. Based on our latest industry survey, we forecast that Apple will likely launch a foldable iPhone with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display in 2023, with SDC as the exclusive display supplier and Samsung Foundry...
Read Full Article257 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.5.1 With Fixes for App Tracking Transparency Bug, WebKit Security Issues

Monday May 3, 2021 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.5.1, minor security updates that come just a week after the release of the iOS 14.5 update. There is also a companion watchOS 7.4.1 update for Apple Watch and an iOS 12.5.3 update for older iPhone and iPad devices that don't support Apple's latest operating system versions. According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes a bug with App Tracking...
Read Full Article108 comments
General Music and AirPod 3 Feature

Rumor: Apple to Announce Third-Generation AirPods and HiFi Apple Music Tier in 'Coming Weeks'

Saturday May 1, 2021 3:57 am PDT by
Citing sources within the music industry, Hits Double Daily reports that Apple is preparing to launch a new HiFi Apple Music tier in the "coming weeks," which will come alongside the release of the rumored third-generation AirPods. According to the report, the new tier, which will offer high-fidelity music streaming, will cost the same $9.99 monthly subscription as the current individual...
Read Full Article254 comments
Top Stories 58 Feature 1

Top Stories: iOS 14.5 Released, AirTag Launch, New iMac and iPad Pro Pre-Orders

Saturday May 1, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
After nearly three months of beta testing, Apple this week finally released iOS 14.5, the company's biggest update since the iOS 14 launch last September. One of the main new features included in the update is support for AirTags, Apple's item trackers that also finally became available this week some two years after their existence first leaked. Apple this week also began taking orders for...
Read Full Article19 comments
tile sticker e1570533758981

Tile CEO: 'We Welcome Competition From Apple, But We Think It Needs to Be Fair'

Tuesday May 4, 2021 9:51 am PDT by
Just after Apple announced its AirTags, Tile CEO CJ Prober relayed his concerns about competing with Apple in the tracking space, and said that Tile would ask Congress to investigate Apple's business practices specific to Find My and item trackers. Prober this week did an interview with Bloomberg, where he further expanded on Tile's complaints about Apple and why he feels that Tile is...
Read Full Article369 comments
apple music album cover art

iOS 14.6 Beta 1 Code Hints at Upcoming HiFi Apple Music Support

Saturday May 1, 2021 10:41 am PDT by
Apple is laying the groundwork for adding HiFi support to Apple Music which would offer Apple Music subscribers and owners of compatible devices, such as certain models of AirPods, access to high-fidelity audio streaming, according to code within the iOS 14.6 beta discovered by MacRumors. Earlier today, a report claimed that Apple will announce a new $9.99 per month Apple Music tier that...
Read Full Article209 comments