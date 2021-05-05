Apple 'Likely' to Overtake HP as Leading All-in-One PC Vendor

Apple's new 24-inch iMac range could help it overtake HP as the leading all-in-one (AIO) computer brand vendor, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes.



The prediction is based on evidence suggesting that more affordable all-in-one PC brands are being impacted much harder by the global chip shortage as suppliers prioritize their shipments to support more premium products in the AIO market.



The sources pointed out that high-end AIO PCs such as the ‌iMac‌ are only seeing limited impact from component shortages, but entry-level to mid-range products priced between NT$15,000 (US$536.51) and NT$30,000 have been hit much harder. Several ODMs have already halted their production for many AIO PCs because of component shortage, but ‌iMac‌ production remains unaffected, the sources said.

Apple is selling three all-new built-to-order ‌iMac‌ tiers, priced at $1,299, $1,499, and $1,699. All tiers come in several color options and include Apple silicon M1 processors, solid-state storage, 8GB of RAM, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. Pre-ordered iMacs begin shipping from May 21.

According to Digitimes Research, HP was the largest AIO PC brand in the fourth quarter of 2020, shipping 925,000 units, followed by Apple with 860,000 units, and Lenovo with 731,000 units. However, Apple's shipments are estimated to have surpassed HP in the first quarter of 2021.

That said, overall Apple says it expects to be impacted by the chip shortages, and predicts a sequential decline of approximately $3 to $4 billion revenue in the third-quarter of 2021 due to ‌‌iPad‌‌ and Mac supply constraints. Apple says a combination of the shortages and a very high level of demand for both ‌‌‌iPad‌‌‌ and Mac is expected to impact revenue in the second half of 2021.