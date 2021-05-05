12.9-Inch iPad Pro Now Delivers as Late as Mid-July

While the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is set to launch in the second half of May, orders placed today are estimated for delivery as late as mid-July on Apple's online store in the United States — some two months later. The new 11-inch iPad Pro is faring better so far, with some configurations available for delivery in the last week of May.



The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR Display with mini-LED backlighting, providing higher brightness and improved contrast ratio, but Apple suppliers have reportedly faced yield issues producing the display. The consumer electronics industry is also facing a global chip shortage that is expected to last into 2022, and this could be having an impact on iPad Pro shipping estimates to some extent.

The new iPad Pro was announced at Apple's Spring Loaded event on April 20, so the fact that some customers might not get the device into their hands until mid-July underscores the issues that Apple is facing with supply.

The new iMac is also facing delivery estimates of mid-to-late June for many configurations in the United States, and even a four pack of AirTags won't arrive until mid-June.