Apple Releases New Safari 14.1 Update for macOS Catalina and Mojave With Security Fix

Apple today released a new version of Safari 14.1 for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave users, with the update introducing fixes for two WebKit vulnerabilities that were patched in macOS Big Sur yesterday.



Apple's support document for the updated Safari release confirms that it addresses the same WebKit memory corruption issue and an integer overflow bug for users of older versions of macOS.

Both of these vulnerabilities may have been actively exploited, so it's important for users to upgrade immediately.

Apple says that the new Safari 14.1 release includes the security content of the 14.1 update that was released on April 26, 2021. It has a build number of15611.1.21.161.7 on macOS Catalina and 14611.1.21.161.7 on macOS Mojave.