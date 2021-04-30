Apple TV+ Musical Comedy 'Schmigadoon!' Debuting July 16

by

Apple TV+ musical comedy "Schmigadoon!" is set to debut on Friday, July 16, Apple revealed today on its Apple TV+ website.

schmigadoon
The series features popular Saturday Night Live alumni Cecily Strong and Fred Armisen, along with Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jane Krakowski.

"Schmigadoon" parodies iconic musicals, with the two main stars taking on the role of a couple on a backpacking trip that come across the magical town of Schmigadoon, where everyone lives in a 1940s musical.

A parody of iconic musicals, "Schmigadoon!" is a new musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Emmy Award nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can't leave until they find "true love."

There are six episodes total in the first season of "Schmigadoon," and the first two will come out on July 16. Subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

In other ‌Apple TV+‌ news, Apple has inked a deal for "Come From Away, a filmed version of the popular broadway musical. The production is set in the week following the September 11 attacks and tells the story of what happened when 38 planes were told to land in the small town of Gander in Newfoundland, Canada.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

69Mustang Avatar
69Mustang
1 hour ago at 09:30 am
My wife is going to be all over this. She loves musicals. I am going to be all over Sweet Tooth.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cire1244 Avatar
cire1244
48 minutes ago at 09:42 am
This is a low-key AMAZING cast. Practically all of them are SNL/sketch-comedy stars. Cecily is probably the most versatile cast-member on SNL right now. I think this is flying a little under the radar and going to be a huge hit. Can't wait!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Klae17 Avatar
Klae17
43 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Yep. This is great!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nugget Avatar
Nugget
41 minutes ago at 09:49 am
Looking forward to this. Keegan-Michael Key can really sing (//www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFVlhqEU5vc).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Thunderstrike76 Avatar
Thunderstrike76
31 minutes ago at 09:59 am
Another Friday summer spot is taken. Copied from Reddit.

Hot Summer

Current line up for Apple's Summer releases:


June 4th: Lisey's Story

June 11th: Home Before Dark

June 18th: Physical

June 25th: Central Park & Fathom

July 2nd: ???

July 9th: ???

July 16th: Schmigadoon!

July 23rd: Ted Lasso

July 30th: Watch The Sound

August 6th: ???

August 13th: CODA

August 20th: ???

August 27th: ???


Missing from schedule but releasing summer: The Morning Show, Truth Be Told, The Velvet Underground, Mr. Corman.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Born2Run Avatar
Born2Run
29 minutes ago at 10:02 am
They had me at 'Cecily Strong'
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

m2 feature

Apple's 'M2' Next-Gen Mac Chip Enters Mass Production, Expected to Debut in Redesigned MacBooks Later This Year

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's custom next-generation Mac processor entered mass production this month, claims a new report today from Nikkei Asia. Tentatively dubbed the "M2" after Apple's M1 chip, the processors take at least three months to produce and could begin shipping as early as July in time for incorporation in Apple's next line of MacBooks, according to the paper's sources. The next generation of Mac...
Read Full Article571 comments
airpodsprodesign

Apple Updates AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Firmware to Version 3E751

Wednesday April 28, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today released a new 3E751 firmware update for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, updating them from the prior 3A283 firmware that was released back in September. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. There's no standard way to upgrade the AirPods‌...
Read Full Article182 comments
Allow Apps Request Track Feature

Apple Explains Why 'Allow Apps to Request to Track' May Be Grayed Out on iOS 14.5

Wednesday April 28, 2021 5:28 am PDT by
Starting with the iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5 software updates released this week, apps must ask for permission before tracking your activity across other companies' apps and websites for targeted advertising purposes. On an iPhone or iPad, users can manage tracking permissions on an app-by-app basis in the Settings app under Privacy > Tracking, and there is also an "Allow Apps to...
Read Full Article72 comments
Unlock With Apple Watch Feature

Apple Explains How Unlocking iPhone With Apple Watch Works

Tuesday April 27, 2021 1:06 pm PDT by
With the launch of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, Apple introduced a feature that's designed to allow people wearing masks to unlock their iPhones with a paired and authenticated Apple Watch, alleviating the need to continually enter a passcode. Apple has published a support document outlining how the feature works and the requirements that enable it to function. Apple says that the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article101 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:59 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.5, marking the fifth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems that were initially launched in September. iOS 14.5 comes three months after the release of iOS 14.4, and a month after the release of iOS 14.4.2, an update that introduced security fixes. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 14.5...
Read Full Article206 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1 Optimizations, AirTag Integration, Updated Controller Support, Apple Music Updates and More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:58 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.3, the third major update to the macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 comes two months after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2, a bug fix update. The new ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. macOS Big...
Read Full Article220 comments
nba tracking prompt orange

Two-Thirds of iPhone Users Expected to Block Ad Tracking

Friday April 9, 2021 7:19 am PDT by
As many as 68 percent of iPhone users are expected to deny advertisers permission to track them thanks to Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, in what is beginning to look like a significant blow to the advertising industry (via AdWeek). With the launch of iOS 14.5, apps will have to receive explicit user permission before accessing an iPhone's advertising identifier or IDFA, which is...
Read Full Article123 comments
apple tv color balance

Hands-On With the Apple TV's New Color Balance Calibration Feature

Tuesday April 27, 2021 10:59 am PDT by
With the launch of tvOS 14.5, Apple introduced a new Color Balance calibration option that's available for the Apple TV 4K models and the Apple TV HD models. The feature was technically designed for and introduced alongside the new Apple TV 4K, but it works on existing Apple TV models too. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Available in the video section of the Apple...
Read Full Article166 comments
delta flight attendant

Delta Rolling Out iPhone 12 to Over 19,000 Flight Attendants

Wednesday April 28, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
In partnership with AT&T and Apple, U.S. airline Delta will equip every one of its over 19,000 flight attendants with an iPhone 12 to "enhance the travel experience for all passengers," it was announced today. With an iPhone 12 in their possession, AT&T said Delta flight attendants will be able to use augmented reality to more accurately assess in-cabin inventory, to receive more immersive...
Read Full Article74 comments
Podcasts Bugged Feature

Users Despair at Apple Podcasts App After iOS 14.5 Update

Thursday April 29, 2021 7:04 am PDT by
In spite of redesigning its Podcasts app with iOS 14.5, long-standing bugs within the app persist, and Apple has introduced a range of new crippling usability problems, according to hundreds of reports from users across Twitter and Reddit. Apple's iOS 14.5 update, accompanied by iPadOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 brought a major overhaul of the Podcasts app, including a new design, a...
Read Full Article188 comments