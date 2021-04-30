Apple TV+ Musical Comedy 'Schmigadoon!' Debuting July 16

Apple TV+ musical comedy "Schmigadoon!" is set to debut on Friday, July 16, Apple revealed today on its Apple TV+ website.



The series features popular Saturday Night Live alumni Cecily Strong and Fred Armisen, along with Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jane Krakowski.

"Schmigadoon" parodies iconic musicals, with the two main stars taking on the role of a couple on a backpacking trip that come across the magical town of Schmigadoon, where everyone lives in a 1940s musical.

There are six episodes total in the first season of "Schmigadoon," and the first two will come out on July 16. Subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

In other ‌Apple TV+‌ news, Apple has inked a deal for "Come From Away, a filmed version of the popular broadway musical. The production is set in the week following the September 11 attacks and tells the story of what happened when 38 planes were told to land in the small town of Gander in Newfoundland, Canada.