If you're shopping for accessories to pair with your new iPad Pro, Verizon is discounting the Apple Pencil 2 to $103.99, down from $129.00. This is currently the best sale on the accessory, and it's the best deal that we've seen in a few weeks.

The previous low price on the Apple Pencil 2 sat around $99.00, so Verizon's sale is just about a $5 difference in comparison. Verizon offers free two-day shipping, and you can also opt to pick up the Apple Pencil 2 at a local store.

