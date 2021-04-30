Apple Seeds Second Beta of watchOS 7.5 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming watchOS 7.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming one week after the release of the first beta.

To install the ‌watchOS 7.5 beta, developers need to download the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is in place, the watchOS 7.5 beta can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To update to the new software, the ‌Apple Watch‌ needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

We don't yet know what's included in watchOS 7.5, but it could include bug fixes for issues that aren't included in the watchOS 7.4 update. There were no new features discovered in the first beta, but we'll update this article should we find anything new in the second beta.

