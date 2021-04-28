Amazon has introduced a new deal on the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6, pricing the Product(RED) model at just $299.00, down from $399.00. This is the lowest price that we've ever seen for this model, and in general is now the lowest price to date on a new model of the Apple Watch Series 6.

Only the (Product)RED model is being discounted to this price, with Blue Aluminum and Silver Aluminum Series 6 devices reaching up to around $370. Likewise for 44mm models, we aren't tracking many discounts at this time. The best is a $20 markdown on the Silver Aluminum model, but we've seen these get marked down by as much as $70 in recent sales.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.


