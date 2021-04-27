Nomad Launches New Base Station Mini

Nomad today announced the launch of the Base Station Mini, a new single-device charging option that's designed to power an iPhone, AirPods, or other Qi-enabled device.



Designed to take up little space, Nomad says that the Base Station Mini is ideal for a night stand or desk. It's square shaped and not too much bigger than the ‌AirPods‌, so it's useful for those who want a simple, space-saving charger.

This is not a MagSafe charger and when charging an ‌iPhone‌, it is limited to 7.5W, though it can charge Android devices faster than that. It comes with a 2-meter USB-C cable, but does not ship with a power adapter. Like other Nomad Base Stations, the mini features a padded black leather surface and a zinc frame.

Separately, Nomad is also selling a new 20W USB-C power adapter that's ideal for use with the Base Station Mini or for other devices, including Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ Charger.



The Base Station Mini is priced at $60 and the 20W USB-C Power Adapter is priced at $19. Both products can be purchased from the Nomad website starting today.