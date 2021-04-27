Hands-On With the Apple TV's New Color Balance Calibration Feature

by

With the launch of tvOS 14.5, Apple introduced a new Color Balance calibration option that's available for the Apple TV 4K models and the ‌Apple TV‌ HD models. The feature was technically designed for and introduced alongside the new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, but it works on existing ‌Apple TV‌ models too.

Available in the video section of the ‌Apple TV‌ settings app, Color Balance asks you to hold your iPhone to the screen as the television set flashes through a series of colors. Your ‌iPhone‌ reads the colors and compares them to industry-standard color profiles, recommending optimizations.

In some situations, the changes that are recommended are going to be minor and may not look like a significant difference, but some people will see more dramatic and noticeable color profile adjustments. The color changes should help ‌Apple TV‌ content look more realistic, true to life, and as content creators intended it to look.

In the test that Dan shows in the video, for example, the color differences are minor, but others of us here at MacRumors have seen more noticeable results. Apple's demo is below.

apple tv color balance
The color balance feature is super simple and takes just a few minutes, and it's a much easier process than adjusting a television set's settings. For the feature to work, you need to have an ‌iPhone‌ with Face ID, which includes the ‌iPhone‌ X and later, and it's also worth noting that it can't be used with Dolby Vision.

If you haven't upgraded to tvOS 14.5 yet, it's worth doing so to check out the color balance feature. The update also adds a few other useful features like support for the latest PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers.

Top Rated Comments

wolfshades Avatar
wolfshades
1 hour ago at 11:12 am
Tried mine about half a dozen times. Failed each time. I gave up.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matrix6028 Avatar
matrix6028
1 hour ago at 11:05 am
I have 3 TVs.
Each one error during the process. It never worked.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macintosh IIvx Avatar
Macintosh IIvx
1 hour ago at 11:15 am
Just seems to crank up the warmth from everything I've seen from others.

My TV has 4K Doby Vision which takes care of balancing things between the Apple TV and the TV. Seems to do a much better job of adjusting based on content on its own.

It's a bit like those that try to use Mac Fan Control to adjust the fans on their Mac. Pretty sure the engineers who designed it know how to better operate it than you do. I'll trust the pros.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrGimper Avatar
MrGimper
1 hour ago at 11:04 am
Shame you can't use this to provide an indication if your TV is calibrated or not, regardless of if you have an Apple TV
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phr0z3n Avatar
phr0z3n
1 hour ago at 11:08 am
Yeah, I tried to use it with my TV last night but it said I'm already calibrated due to having Dolby Vision... Makes sense, but I thought I'd still be able to utilize this feature.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolfactor Avatar
coolfactor
36 minutes ago at 11:55 am

Tried mine about half a dozen times. Failed each time. I gave up.
Mine was never able to get past the "Preparing..." step. Just didn't work for me. I'll try again later.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
