Apple's Clips App Adds Immersive AR Spaces Enabled With LiDAR Scanner

Apple today updated its Clips video creation app to version 3.1, introducing support for the LiDAR Scanner on the iPhone 12 Pro and the 2020 and 2021 iPad Pro models.



With the new AR Spaces feature, users can scan a room and then transform their space with immersive visual effects that map to the contours of the room.

With AR Spaces in Clips 3.1, users can easily scan a room and see a live preview of effects that bring dynamic lighting, falling objects, and immersive scenes to life. Using the rear camera on a supported iPhone or iPad, users will see effects appear on walls, floors, surfaces, furniture, and objects.

There are seven AR Spaces effects that are available with the update:

Prism: Ribbons of rainbow light scan the walls, floors, and objects in a room.

Confetti: Celebratory bursts of confetti fall and accumulate on flat surfaces.

Disco: Shining lights reflect off the disco ball that hangs from the ceiling of the space.

Dance Floor: Colorful tiles of light dance in patterns across the floor.

Sparkles: Golden sparkle emoji and white glitter fill the space.

Stardust: Magical trails of starlight encircle and follow a person in the video.

Hearts: Floating heart balloons bubble up within the space.

Clips has all of Apple's most advanced AR tools and is able to recognize people in the video, projecting an AR Space effect both in front of and behind the person, so the effects look like they're applied all around the space.

AR Spaces can be augmented with animated stickers, text labels, and emoji overlays, and the resulting videos can be recorded in all aspect ratios and transferred to social media sites.

Apple says that going forward, Clips will get monthly updates to introduce new filters, Live Titles, text, stickers, and posters "related to seasonal events and cultural trends." With the release of version 3.1, users can choose to opt in to notifications to get an alert when new content is available.