Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 to Public Beta Testers

Apple today seeded the first betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates to public beta testers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one day after the the betas were provided to developers and just ahead of when Apple plans to release iOS and iPadOS 14.5.



Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS‌ 14.6 updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website on an iOS device.

If you're already on the release candidate version of iOS 14.5, Apple has added a new feature that makes it easy to choose to upgrade to the new beta or stay with the release track, and you'll see the update listed under a new "Also Available" section.

We don't yet know what's included in the iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates, and there were no new features discovered in the developer beta that went out yesterday. Apple may add new features to iOS 14.6 in a later beta, or it may focus on under-the-hood improvements and bug fixes for issues unable to be addressed in iOS 14.5.

Apple has also seeded a new public beta of tvOS 14.6 to public beta testers, which can be downloaded by opening up the Settings app on the Apple TV, navigating to the Software Updates section under "System" and then toggling on "Get Public Beta Updates" after signing up to beta test on Apple's public beta website.