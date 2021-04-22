Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software available just ahead of when Apple plans to release iOS 14.5.



iOS and iPadOS 14.6 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

There is no word yet on what's included in the iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates, but we'll update this article should we find anything new.

Apple has also seeded the first betas of watchOS 7.5 and tvOS 14.6 to developers.