Apple's Online Store Goes Down to Prepare for AirTag and Purple iPhone 12 Orders

by

Apple's online storefront is down in preparation for the launch of the AirTags and the new purple iPhone 12 models, which are set to be available starting at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in the United States.

apple store down airtags
Ahead of new product launches, Apple often takes its online store offline in order to get ready for the influx of orders.

Announced at Tuesday's "Spring Loaded" event, ‌AirTags‌ are Apple's long-awaited Bluetooth item trackers that can be attached to wallets, keys, cameras, and more, allowing those items to be tracked in the Find My app.

‌AirTags‌ are priced at $29 each or $99 for four, and each AirTag can be engraved if desired. ‌AirTags‌ feature a user-replaceable CR2032 battery that lasts for a year, and they have an IP67 dust and water resistance rating.

As for the purple ‌iPhone 12‌ models, they're identical to the existing ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 mini but are available in a new light purple color that joins the existing white, black, blue, green, and (PRODUCT)RED shades. The iPhone 12 mini is priced starting at $699 and the ‌iPhone 12‌ is priced starting at $799.

There is no indication that the ‌AirTags‌ or the purple iPhone models will be available in limited quantities, but it's always a good idea to order early to get launch day delivery. ‌AirTags‌ and the new ‌iPhone‌ models will deliver to customers starting on Friday, April 30.

Related Roundup: iPhone 12
Tag: AirTags Guide
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 12 (Neutral)

Top Rated Comments

UltraInstinct Avatar
UltraInstinct
59 minutes ago at 11:02 pm
Seems a bit dramatic for AirTag and a new iPhone colour, was just browsing when it kicked me off the store!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dguisinger Avatar
dguisinger
1 hour ago at 10:59 pm
I've never understood why they can't be like any other e-commerce site and stay live during a catalog update.

I understand not wanting people to buy and then cancel/return orders if they ordered in the hour before an announcement.... but you still get that effect for the days or weeks before.

Even if you pull the site down for product launches.... I don't see why they can't just flip the switch from greyed out add to cart to hey, you can buy it now. Several hours of downtime to allow ordering of a product you always announced just seems so, 1995.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
farewelwilliams Avatar
farewelwilliams
54 minutes ago at 11:07 pm
oh yeah. going to need to add a bunch of servers to handle all of 2 purple iPhone orders
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tofupunch Avatar
Tofupunch
50 minutes ago at 11:10 pm
Haha, seriously. I was just shopping for some Apple Watch bands. Glad I got them in the cart in time! Literally just purchased them and refreshed the page when I saw that the ENTIRE site was unavailable. ??‍♂️
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anshuvorty Avatar
anshuvorty
31 minutes ago at 11:30 pm

I've never understood why they can't be like any other e-commerce site and stay live during a catalog update.

I understand not wanting people to buy and then cancel/return orders if they ordered in the hour before an announcement.... but you still get that effect for the days or weeks before.

Even if you pull the site down for product launches.... I don't see why they can't just flip the switch from greyed out add to cart to hey, you can buy it now. Several hours of downtime to allow ordering of a product you always announced just seems so, 1995.
Be thankful that Apple's e-commerce site still works at all! I remember during the RTX 30-series launch and during the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S launch, how horrendous it was and it still is! You can't guarantee yourself a new GPU or a new console even now!

At least, from Apple, you are guaranteed the hardware when you order it and you won't suffer the bad user experiences that you will get from these other hardware purchases.

So whatever Apple is doing with their e-commerce backend, it works! If they have to take the entire site off-line to prepare for the load, so be it. Even during the height of the pandemic, their site still worked seamlessly and even during the mad rush of the Holiday last year! Unlike the GPU and console purchases last holiday season....man...that was some experience!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
calstanford Avatar
calstanford
16 minutes ago at 11:45 pm

Apple has a real-time supply chain interface with manufacturers in China. Unlike Dell or HP, Apple's order delivery estimates are very precise. This is accuracy only possible if all component vendor systems are talking with each other. Given Apple's high security standards, changing this interface is probably only possible during very narrow and defined time periods and needs to match China's working time zone.
That is such utter ********. None of that needs a server to be taken down.

Also those airtags are mass produced months ago and will be coming from storage, not off a factory line.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

