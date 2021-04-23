Apple's Online Store Goes Down to Prepare for AirTag and Purple iPhone 12 Orders

Apple's online storefront is down in preparation for the launch of the AirTags and the new purple iPhone 12 models, which are set to be available starting at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in the United States.



Ahead of new product launches, Apple often takes its online store offline in order to get ready for the influx of orders.

Announced at Tuesday's "Spring Loaded" event, ‌AirTags‌ are Apple's long-awaited Bluetooth item trackers that can be attached to wallets, keys, cameras, and more, allowing those items to be tracked in the Find My app.

‌AirTags‌ are priced at $29 each or $99 for four, and each AirTag can be engraved if desired. ‌AirTags‌ feature a user-replaceable CR2032 battery that lasts for a year, and they have an IP67 dust and water resistance rating.

As for the purple ‌iPhone 12‌ models, they're identical to the existing ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 mini but are available in a new light purple color that joins the existing white, black, blue, green, and (PRODUCT)RED shades. The iPhone 12 mini is priced starting at $699 and the ‌iPhone 12‌ is priced starting at $799.

There is no indication that the ‌AirTags‌ or the purple iPhone models will be available in limited quantities, but it's always a good idea to order early to get launch day delivery. ‌AirTags‌ and the new ‌iPhone‌ models will deliver to customers starting on Friday, April 30.