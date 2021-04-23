Apple Launches Employee Program for COVID-19 Vaccinations

by

Apple is launching a program that will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to its employees at Apple offices, reports Bloomberg. Apple is teaming up with Walgreens Boots Alliance to provide the shots, and employees will be able to sign up on a website that Apple will soon roll out.

apple park drone june 2018 2
Apple in March promised time off for employees who need to recover from getting vaccinated, but at the time said that it did not have a way to provide vaccinations. With vaccine availability expanding widely in the United States, Apple is now able to provide additional help to employees who still need the vaccine.

In California, where Apple's main corporate campuses are located, all individuals over the age of 16 have been eligible for a vaccine since April 15. Demand in the Bay Area is high, however, and it can be difficult for individuals living in and around Cupertino to conveniently get vaccinated.

Apple's vaccination program is voluntary, and Apple is offering sick leave for employees who need time to recover from symptoms after receiving the vaccine.

With employees able to be vaccinated, Apple may also be able to get them back in offices sooner, though Bloomberg says the company has not asked employees to return nor has it set a firm date for employees to return after getting vaccinated. Apple CEO Tim Cook has, however, told employees that a large number of them will begin returning in June.

Back in March, Cook said that he "can't wait" for employees to return to the office as person-to-person interactions are essential for generating new ideas. "Innovation isn't always a planned activity," Cook said. "It's bumping into each other over the course of the day and advancing an idea that you just had. And you really need to be together to do that."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

jav6454
jav6454
38 minutes ago at 11:38 am

No, as it goes against the Nuremberg Code.
Wrong, Nuremberg covers experiments. The vaccine isn't an experiment. It's under EUA, but it left the experiment stages (Phase 1 & 2) long ago.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
benshive
benshive
15 minutes ago at 12:01 pm

I'm really surprised by how many are really questioning if this is necessary?
It's an important question. We have data that answers the question and it shows that these vaccines will end up saving many lives. It's important how you look at it. The vaccine may not be necessary for you personally to stay safe and healthy given your age, health, etc., but it will help you not spread it to others that are at-risk or happen to be one of the unlucky few who are healthy but still experience severe symptoms.


Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
levitynyc
levitynyc
36 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Employers, schools, concert halls, any private business can absolutely require you to be vaccinated.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
benshive
benshive
31 minutes ago at 11:44 am

I’m really surprised by how many are pushing for an unapproved vaccine.
What do you mean by unapproved? The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for emergency use, went through a trial with 43,448 participants, and is demonstrably doing a good job of inoculating populations to the virus.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
levitynyc
levitynyc
39 minutes ago at 11:37 am

Could they even legally require it?
Yes.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
countryside
countryside
45 minutes ago at 11:30 am
Surprised it’s voluntary.

EDIT: FYI - I don't want it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
