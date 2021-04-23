AirTags and Purple iPhone 12 Models Now Available for Purchase

Apple is now accepting orders for AirTags, the purple iPhone 12, and the purple iPhone 12 mini through its online storefront and the Apple Store app.



AirTags are priced at $29 each, with a pack of four available at a discounted price of $99. ‌AirTags‌ are eligible for free engraving, with the space available allowing for up to four letters or three to four emoji characters depending on the size of the emoji. Engraving will delay the shipping estimates for ‌AirTags‌.



‌AirTags‌ are Apple-designed Bluetooth trackers that are designed to integrate with the Find My app. You can attach them to items that are easy to lose, such as keys, to track those items right alongside your Apple devices. ‌AirTags‌ have benefits like a U1 chip and Precision Finding for iPhone 11 and 12 models.

There's no indication that ‌AirTags‌ will be in short supply, but it's always a good idea to get orders in early. Apple is also now selling AirTag accessories like the Loop and Leather Key Ring at prices that start at $29.

Alongside the ‌AirTags‌, Apple is now making the newly announced purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini available for purchase. These devices are identical to the existing ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 mini models, just in a lavender shade.



Both the ‌AirTags‌ and the purple ‌iPhone 12‌ models will be arriving in the hands of customers on Friday, April 30.