AirTags and Purple iPhone 12 Models Now Available for Purchase

by

Apple is now accepting orders for AirTags, the purple iPhone 12, and the purple iPhone 12 mini through its online storefront and the Apple Store app.

f1618938547
AirTags are priced at $29 each, with a pack of four available at a discounted price of $99. ‌AirTags‌ are eligible for free engraving, with the space available allowing for up to four letters or three to four emoji characters depending on the size of the emoji. Engraving will delay the shipping estimates for ‌AirTags‌.

Apple airtag front and back emoji 2up 042021 big
‌AirTags‌ are Apple-designed Bluetooth trackers that are designed to integrate with the Find My app. You can attach them to items that are easy to lose, such as keys, to track those items right alongside your Apple devices. ‌AirTags‌ have benefits like a U1 chip and Precision Finding for iPhone 11 and 12 models.

There's no indication that ‌AirTags‌ will be in short supply, but it's always a good idea to get orders in early. Apple is also now selling AirTag accessories like the Loop and Leather Key Ring at prices that start at $29.

Alongside the ‌AirTags‌, Apple is now making the newly announced purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini available for purchase. These devices are identical to the existing ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 mini models, just in a lavender shade.

iphone 12 preorder purple
Both the ‌AirTags‌ and the purple ‌iPhone 12‌ models will be arriving in the hands of customers on Friday, April 30.

Related Roundup: iPhone 12
Tag: AirTags Guide
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 12 (Neutral)

Top Rated Comments

btrach144 Avatar
btrach144
50 minutes ago at 05:26 am
Hermès orange ordered!

Also picked up 3 custom engraved.

Attachment Image
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
truszko1 Avatar
truszko1
1 hour ago at 05:10 am
Officially switching from Android to my first iPhone, in purple, for my 30th bday. Let's go!
I have no idea what I'm in for.... :eek: :oops:
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eddie24 Avatar
eddie24
1 hour ago at 05:03 am
Always go via the App on launch days... it's often way ahead...
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Docsta80 Avatar
Docsta80
1 hour ago at 05:02 am
Order is in for a four pack and two Belkin key ring holders
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hamburg040 Avatar
hamburg040
1 hour ago at 05:05 am
Ordered one Airtag ;)
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
1 hour ago at 05:03 am
4 pack of AirTags and 1 keychain ordered.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

april 2021 event coverage feature

Apple Event Live Coverage: New iPads, AirTags, and More Expected [Event Over]

Tuesday April 20, 2021 9:07 am PDT by
Apple's virtual "Spring Loaded" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut updated iPad models and perhaps some other hardware such as AirTags or iMac models based on Apple silicon. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog...
Read Full Article874 comments
m1 imac colors

Apple Announces Redesigned iMac With M1 Chip and Seven Color Options

Tuesday April 20, 2021 10:22 am PDT by
Apple has announced a new, redesigned 24-inch iMac, featuring an M1 chip, a 4.5K display, and a range of color options, as well as an improved cooling system, front-facing camera, speaker system, microphones, power connector, and peripherals. The new iMac features a completely new compact design, and comes in a range of seven striking colors, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple,...
Read Full Article1291 comments
Ports 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1 copy

Stolen MacBook Pro Schematics Confirm Apple's Plans to Add More Ports and Remove Touch Bar

Wednesday April 21, 2021 10:31 am PDT by
Schematics stolen from Apple supplier Quanta Computer outline Apple's plans for the next-generation MacBook Pro models that are expected in 2021, and clearly confirm plans for additional ports and a return to MagSafe. MacRumors saw the schematics after they were leaked online, and some of them feature the logic board of the next-generation MacBook Pro. On the right side of the machine,...
Read Full Article526 comments
iphone 12 preorder purple

Apple Launching iPhone 12 and 12 Mini in New Purple Color on April 30

Tuesday April 20, 2021 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in a new purple color starting April 30, with pre-orders starting this Friday. Apple is also releasing a new MagSafe Leather Case and Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet, a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, and a Leather Wallet in Arizona, all available to order beginning today. iPhone...
Read Full Article64 comments
13 inch macbook pro m1

14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models With XDR Displays Expected to Launch Later This Year

Wednesday April 21, 2021 7:08 am PDT by
Apple yesterday unveiled a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Liquid Retina XDR display that uses mini-LED backlighting to achieve up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. With over 10,000 mini‑LEDs grouped into more than 2,500 local dimming zones, the display also has an impressive 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Apple has so far branded its mini-LED...
Read Full Article224 comments
14

Apple Says iOS 14.5 Will Be Released 'Next Week'

Tuesday April 20, 2021 11:08 am PDT by
Apple today in a press release about its new AirTag item tracker announced that iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 will be available starting "next week." iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are packed with new features, including the ability for iPhone users who are wearing an Apple Watch to unlock the iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 will also be the minimum software versions...
Read Full Article42 comments
ipad pro with m1 chip

Apple Introduces Next-Generation iPad Pro With M1 Chip, Thunderbolt, 5G, XDR Display, and More

Tuesday April 20, 2021 10:40 am PDT by
Apple today announced the next-generation iPad Pro with the same M1 chip found in the latest Macs, Thunderbolt and USB4 support, 5G connectivity on cellular models with mmWave support in the United States, and more. With an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, Apple says the M1 chip in the new iPad Pro provides up to 50% faster performance and up to 40% faster graphics compared to the A12Z Bionic chip ...
Read Full Article291 comments
f1618938547

Apple Announces AirTag Tracking Devices Starting At $29 Each

Tuesday April 20, 2021 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today announced AirTag, a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app. AirTags are accessories for attaching to backpacks, luggage, and other items. Any U1 device like the iPhone 12 can be used for precision finding to guide you right to the item you're looking...
Read Full Article252 comments
airtag engraving 69

Apple Tries to Limit Offensive AirTag Engravings... With Mixed Results

Wednesday April 21, 2021 3:16 am PDT by
Apple's AirTag item trackers can be custom-engraved using text, numbers, and even emoji, but users looking to express some college humor will likely need to look elsewhere, because Apple's online AirTag personalization tool is easily offended. An AirTag is just big enough to fit up to four characters or up to three emoji. That might seem just enough to get dubiously creative with your...
Read Full Article177 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Event 2021: Everything Apple Announced at Its 'Spring Loaded' Event in Just 6 Minutes

Tuesday April 20, 2021 4:23 pm PDT by
Apple today held its first event of 2021, and it was one of the most exciting events that we've seen in some time. Apple announced a whole slew of new products, including an M1 iMac, an M1 iPad Pro, a refreshed 4K Apple TV, and the long-awaited AirTags. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple an hour to introduce all of the new devices during its virtual...
Read Full Article128 comments