MacRumors Giveaway: Win an M1 11-Inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil From Live Home 3D

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with home design app Live Home 3D to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's brand new 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro models and an Apple Pencil 2, which is a great setup to use with the Live Home 3D app.


Live Home 3D from BeLight Software is a super popular app for those who are interested in home design and who want to visualize home changes before they're implemented. With the app, you can draw up a floor plan and then view it in 3D to try out future designs. It's a little bit like "The Sims," but for your own home and for real life design projects.

live home 3d main
Version 4 of the Live Home 3D app was released this week with new Metal 2-powered rendering that's more realistic and more powerful than ever before, and a Room Scanner feature that can be used on iPhones and iPads to import a room's layout directly into the app in the form of an editable 3D model. Room Scanner uses LiDAR in the ‌iPad Pro‌ and iPhone 12 Pro models, and it scans a room's walls with 97 percent or better accuracy, detecting all of the room's surfaces and recreating them.


The update introduced a new terrain editing functionality to add even more realism to design plans. Terrain editing can be used to place a house on a hill, add mountains, create pathways, visualize swimming pools, and more, allowing for a complete recreation of the landscape around a home.

There's an improved real-time 3D view that uses material properties based on real world textures, so you'll see metal and stone for rough surfaces, and glass and mirrors for more natural reflections. All of the existing 3D objects in the app now use this feature and have been revised.

live home 3d 3
A new curtain wall type is available for creating exterior wall panels and walls with different start and end heights, plus there's a new option for separating the ground floor for the outdoors to enhance garden design options.

Live Home 3D is an app available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and the updated Mac version released this week includes native support for Apple Silicon Macs and a new photo-realistic 3D view export option.

live home 3d 4
The iOS version of Live Home 3D can be downloaded from Apple's App Store, while the Mac version is available from the Live Home 3D website or the Mac App Store. It is a free app, but Standard and Pro features can be unlocked at prices starting at $4.99 per month or $29.99 for a lifetime license.

BeLight Software is offering one MacRumors reader one of Apple's newly announced 128GB 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models, which comes equipped with a super speedy M1 chip. The ‌iPad Pro‌ prize package also includes an ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2.

live home 3d 5
To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Live Home 3D Giveaway
The contest will run from today (April 22) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 29. The winner will be chosen randomly on April 29 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Top Rated Comments

zubikov Avatar
zubikov
10 minutes ago at 11:36 am
That modeled home in the last image violates codes in most, if not all US states; no way can a house sit that close to water. Just thought everyone here needed to know this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

april 2021 event coverage feature

Apple Event Live Coverage: New iPads, AirTags, and More Expected [Event Over]

Tuesday April 20, 2021 9:07 am PDT by
Apple's virtual "Spring Loaded" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut updated iPad models and perhaps some other hardware such as AirTags or iMac models based on Apple silicon. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog...
Read Full Article874 comments
m1 imac colors

Apple Announces Redesigned iMac With M1 Chip and Seven Color Options

Tuesday April 20, 2021 10:22 am PDT by
Apple has announced a new, redesigned 24-inch iMac, featuring an M1 chip, a 4.5K display, and a range of color options, as well as an improved cooling system, front-facing camera, speaker system, microphones, power connector, and peripherals. The new iMac features a completely new compact design, and comes in a range of seven striking colors, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple,...
Read Full Article1242 comments
iphone 12 preorder purple

Apple Launching iPhone 12 and 12 Mini in New Purple Color on April 30

Tuesday April 20, 2021 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in a new purple color starting April 30, with pre-orders starting this Friday. Apple is also releasing a new MagSafe Leather Case and Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet, a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, and a Leather Wallet in Arizona, all available to order beginning today. iPhone...
Read Full Article64 comments
14

Apple Says iOS 14.5 Will Be Released 'Next Week'

Tuesday April 20, 2021 11:08 am PDT by
Apple today in a press release about its new AirTag item tracker announced that iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 will be available starting "next week." iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are packed with new features, including the ability for iPhone users who are wearing an Apple Watch to unlock the iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 will also be the minimum software versions...
Read Full Article42 comments
ipad pro with m1 chip

Apple Introduces Next-Generation iPad Pro With M1 Chip, Thunderbolt, 5G, XDR Display, and More

Tuesday April 20, 2021 10:40 am PDT by
Apple today announced the next-generation iPad Pro with the same M1 chip found in the latest Macs, Thunderbolt and USB4 support, 5G connectivity on cellular models with mmWave support in the United States, and more. With an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, Apple says the M1 chip in the new iPad Pro provides up to 50% faster performance and up to 40% faster graphics compared to the A12Z Bionic chip ...
Read Full Article290 comments
f1618938547

Apple Announces AirTag Tracking Devices Starting At $29 Each

Tuesday April 20, 2021 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today announced AirTag, a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app. AirTags are accessories for attaching to backpacks, luggage, and other items. Any U1 device like the iPhone 12 can be used for precision finding to guide you right to the item you're looking...
Read Full Article236 comments
Ports 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1 copy

Stolen MacBook Pro Schematics Confirm Apple's Plans to Add More Ports and Remove Touch Bar

Wednesday April 21, 2021 10:31 am PDT by
Schematics stolen from Apple supplier Quanta Computer outline Apple's plans for the next-generation MacBook Pro models that are expected in 2021, and clearly confirm plans for additional ports and a return to MagSafe. MacRumors saw the schematics after they were leaked online, and some of them feature the logic board of the next-generation MacBook Pro. On the right side of the machine,...
Read Full Article512 comments
iPad Pro

New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Will Be 0.5mm Thicker to Accommodate Mini-LED Display

Monday April 19, 2021 11:30 am PDT by
The upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be thicker than the previous-generation version, likely due to the inclusion of the mini-LED display. We've heard several rumors about the change in thickness, and now leaked design images have confirmed it. A source that designs accessories for Apple devices sent MacRumors a series of photos that feature exact dimensions for the new iPad Pro models, and...
Read Full Article241 comments
iPad Pro Feature Orange

Wedbush Analysts Say 'Spring Loaded' Event Will Debut New iPads With 'Modest Price Increase,' Along With 'a Few Surprises'

Monday April 19, 2021 6:37 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a new entry-level iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Pro at its "Spring Loaded" event tomorrow, along with "a few surprises," according to Wedbush analysts. In a new note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe explained that the iPad will be the main focus of Apple's "Spring Loaded" event, with new entry-level iPad, iPad mini, and ...
Read Full Article187 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Event 2021: Everything Apple Announced at Its 'Spring Loaded' Event in Just 6 Minutes

Tuesday April 20, 2021 4:23 pm PDT by
Apple today held its first event of 2021, and it was one of the most exciting events that we've seen in some time. Apple announced a whole slew of new products, including an M1 iMac, an M1 iPad Pro, a refreshed 4K Apple TV, and the long-awaited AirTags. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple an hour to introduce all of the new devices during its virtual...
Read Full Article128 comments