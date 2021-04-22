MacRumors Giveaway: Win an M1 11-Inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil From Live Home 3D

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with home design app Live Home 3D to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's brand new 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro models and an Apple Pencil 2, which is a great setup to use with the Live Home 3D app.

Live Home 3D from BeLight Software is a super popular app for those who are interested in home design and who want to visualize home changes before they're implemented. With the app, you can draw up a floor plan and then view it in 3D to try out future designs. It's a little bit like "The Sims," but for your own home and for real life design projects.



Version 4 of the Live Home 3D app was released this week with new Metal 2-powered rendering that's more realistic and more powerful than ever before, and a Room Scanner feature that can be used on iPhones and iPads to import a room's layout directly into the app in the form of an editable 3D model. Room Scanner uses LiDAR in the ‌iPad Pro‌ and iPhone 12 Pro models, and it scans a room's walls with 97 percent or better accuracy, detecting all of the room's surfaces and recreating them.

The update introduced a new terrain editing functionality to add even more realism to design plans. Terrain editing can be used to place a house on a hill, add mountains, create pathways, visualize swimming pools, and more, allowing for a complete recreation of the landscape around a home.

There's an improved real-time 3D view that uses material properties based on real world textures, so you'll see metal and stone for rough surfaces, and glass and mirrors for more natural reflections. All of the existing 3D objects in the app now use this feature and have been revised.



A new curtain wall type is available for creating exterior wall panels and walls with different start and end heights, plus there's a new option for separating the ground floor for the outdoors to enhance garden design options.

Live Home 3D is an app available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and the updated Mac version released this week includes native support for Apple Silicon Macs and a new photo-realistic 3D view export option.



The iOS version of Live Home 3D can be downloaded from Apple's App Store, while the Mac version is available from the Live Home 3D website or the Mac App Store. It is a free app, but Standard and Pro features can be unlocked at prices starting at $4.99 per month or $29.99 for a lifetime license.

