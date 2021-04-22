Today is Earth Day, and in celebration of the holiday there are quite a few tech accessory companies providing notable discounts on products like iPhone cases, Bluetooth speakers, MacBook bags, and more.



Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Incase

Incase is taking 40 percent off eco-friendly styles during its Earth Week Sale, with MacBook sleeves and bags at new low prices. 13-inch MacBook Pro owners can get the Classic Sleeve for just $23.99, down from $39.95.

JBL

JBL is discounting one of its eco-friendly Bluetooth speakers today. You can get the JBL Flip 5 Eco Edition for $89.95, down from $119.95.



This speaker is made from 90 percent recycled plastic, is waterproof, and comes in eco-friendly packaging. The sale will only last today, so be sure to visit JBL's website soon if you're interested.



Casely

iPhone case brand Casely is hosting a 25 percent off Earth Day sale, specifically discounting its "Earth Collection" of accessories. You'll need to enter the code BLOOM at checkout to see this discount.



Casely's cases come in a wide variety of colorful designs and patterns, as well as multiple types. There's the "Classic" at $25, "Bold" with more protection at $35, "Bold + MagSafe" at $45, and "Power 2.0" battery case at $75. You can save on all of these versions with the new coupon code.



Nomad

Nomad's sitewide Spring Sale remains ongoing today, allowing shoppers to save 25 percent by using the code SPRING25. Nomad sells an assortment of leather accessories, including cases and folios for iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPhone, AirPods, and more.



Miscellaneous

Incipio - Save 40% on eco-friendly cases for iPhone and Android phones with code EARTH40

Scosche - Save 30% sitewide with code SPRING30

ZAGG/Mophie - Save 30% when you purchase two or more products

Pad & Quill - Save on leather iPhone and MacBook cases

