Apple Introduces Limited-Edition Neon Green Beats Studio3 in Collaboration With Psychworld

Apple today unveiled limited-edition Beats Studio3 in collaboration with Psychworld and singer and rapper Don Toliver. The headphones will be available on Psychworld's website starting April 22 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.


"Psychworld's neon green palette brings exciting energy to the streetwear scene, and now to Beats Studio3," said Apple. "The digi-camo print makes the headphone stand out, while Active Noise Cancellation will keep you immersed in the music." (At quick glance, these look like they could double as a Minecraft edition of the Beats Studio3).

Beats Studio3 launched in September 2017. The wireless over-ear headphones feature Apple's W1 chip and Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling technology. The standard Studio3 are priced at $349.95 in the United States.

AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
33 minutes ago at 07:27 am
Finally, headphones for people who want to wrap a game of Space Invaders around their heads. :)



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maflynn Avatar
maflynn
36 minutes ago at 07:25 am
Are beats still a thing? (honest question),
I never see anyone wearing these, they all have airpods.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamjackson Avatar
adamjackson
35 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Apple's 'dropping' headphones like shoes now. Whatever works.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
23 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Not a beats fan but I see these flying off the shelf with that design.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Porco Avatar
Porco
25 minutes ago at 07:36 am
“The digi-camo print makes the headphone stand out...”

...unless you’re standing in a digi-forest, presumably. :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
25 minutes ago at 07:36 am

Are beats still a thing? (honest question),
I never see anyone wearing these, they all have airpods.
I see them all the time! On the running tracks and when using public transportation. AirPods are crazy popular too, specially among young people.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
