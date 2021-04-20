Apple Introduces Limited-Edition Neon Green Beats Studio3 in Collaboration With Psychworld

Apple today unveiled limited-edition Beats Studio3 in collaboration with Psychworld and singer and rapper Don Toliver. The headphones will be available on Psychworld's website starting April 22 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

play

"Psychworld's neon green palette brings exciting energy to the streetwear scene, and now to Beats Studio3," said Apple. "The digi-camo print makes the headphone stand out, while Active Noise Cancellation will keep you immersed in the music." (At quick glance, these look like they could double as a Minecraft edition of the Beats Studio3).

Beats Studio3 launched in September 2017. The wireless over-ear headphones feature Apple's W1 chip and Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling technology. The standard Studio3 are priced at $349.95 in the United States.