Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of 'Spring Loaded' Event Later Today

As is tradition, Apple's online store has gone down ahead of its "Spring Loaded" event, which will be streamed on Apple's website and on YouTube at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today. Apple's online store should become available again when the event has concluded, likely with new products and accessories available to order.



The event will consist of a pre-recorded video with Apple executives speaking from locations around the company's Apple Park headquarters in California. Apple is widely expected to introduce new iPads at the event, including a new iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display, and there could be a few other surprises in store, such as Apple's long-awaited AirTags item trackers or a redesigned iMac with Apple silicon.

This week could also mark the final release of iOS 14.5 following over two months of beta testing, so we could hear about this during the event. The software update is packed with new features, including the ability for iPhone users who are wearing an Apple Watch to unlock the iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask.

MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of Apple's event across our platforms, including a live blog on our website and live tweets via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter, so be sure to follow along later today to keep track of everything announced.