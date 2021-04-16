Microsoft Edge Gains New 'Kids Mode' for Safer Web Browsing

Microsoft has released a new Kids Mode for its popular Edge browser that allows children to discover the web in a fun way while limiting their access to only approved sites.



Aimed at pre-teens, Kids Mode can be accessed via the profile button in the toolbar, although it doesn't require a child account or a profile to use. It offers options for age ranges 5-8 and 9-12 years old.

Both ranges provide the highest level of tracking protection and use Bing's SafeSearch to filter out adult content from searches, but the 9-12 range adds a news feed to the tab with curated articles from MSN for Kids that includes subjects like science, fun facts, and animals.

Microsoft includes 70 popular kids' sites in its built-in whitelist, and parents and guardians can add more sites if they choose. If a kid tries to navigate to a site outside of that allowed list, they’ll be greeted with a friendly block page, encouraging them to either ask for permission or try navigating elsewhere.

Kids Mode features customizable themes that include Disney and Pixar wallpapers, and Microsoft believes it will be a "game-changer" for parents, with children spending more time online. Kids Mode is available in the browser's latest updates for iOS and Mac.