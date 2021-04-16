A new sale has hit Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger today on Amazon, now available for $112.45, down from $129.00. The MagSafe Duo includes a Lightning to USB-C cable, but not Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter.

We have seen the MagSafe Duo Charger drop to $99.99 at Best Buy in the past, but that sale has never returned after first hitting in early March. Today's offer is the first new deal we've tracked on the accessory since that time, and it's the lowest price Amazon has offered.

MagSafe Duo launched in December 2020 and offers a ‌MagSafe‌ charging puck for the ‌iPhone 12‌, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini, along with an Apple Watch charger. The ‌MagSafe‌ Duo features a foldable design for easier portability, and it ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Also on sale is the regular MagSafe Charger, available for $34.00, down from $39.00. Although just $5 off, this is the best price we've tracked on the Apple first-party accessory. MagSafe maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge an iPhone 8 or later, and even AirPods.

