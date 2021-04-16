21.5-inch iMac Availability Dwindling at Apple Stores

by

The 21.5-inch iMac in both its non-4K and 4K offerings is experiencing dwindling availability at Apple Stores across the United States, with shipping dates for online orders of the non-4K model slipping by at least a week.

A vast majority of ‌Apple Stores‌ are listing the standard 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ as unavailable for pickup. The higher-end configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of Fusion Drive storage is currently unavailable for pickup entirely, but is available for delivery. Regardless of configuration, Apple lists at least five to seven business days for shipping estimates.

The higher-end 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ with a 4K display is also experiencing a lack of availability at a few stores nationwide; however, it largely remains in stock. The larger 27-inch ‌iMac‌ remains available as normal.

Last month Apple discontinued two configurations of the standard 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌, possibly making way for new stock. Apple is rumored to be working on an all-new iMac design with a faster Apple silicon chip, but a specific release timeframe is unknown.

Next week on Tuesday, April 20, Apple will hold its "Spring Loaded" event where new iPad Pros are expected to be announced. However, whether or not the redesigned iMacs will make a debut at the event remains to be seen.

Top Rated Comments

macduke Avatar
macduke
1 hour ago at 11:43 am
Just watch them put a 5400rpm HDD in the base 24” Apple Silicon iMac, lol. I would die laughing.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacFather Avatar
MacFather
53 minutes ago at 11:53 am
The last time they changed screen sizes and bezels on an iMac, this was the latest and greatest iPhone.



Attachment Image
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neilw Avatar
neilw
1 hour ago at 11:40 am

I hope this doesn't mean that the smaller iMac will get the M1 and only the larger one will get the faster Pro chip
I *hope* they will offer a low-end iMac with the M1. However, I think it's *extremely* unlikely that it'll be the best or only CPU they offer in the smaller model.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vadimyuryev Avatar
vadimyuryev
34 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Come to Papa!
Let's see if I was right..
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
appleguy123 Avatar
appleguy123
1 hour ago at 11:37 am
I hope this doesn't mean that the smaller iMac will get the M1 and only the larger one will get the faster Pro chip
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neilw Avatar
neilw
1 hour ago at 11:37 am
Don't toy with my emotions like this.

Credit card will be in hand for the Spring Loaded event. Trying not to get too hopeful.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
