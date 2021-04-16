21.5-inch iMac Availability Dwindling at Apple Stores

The 21.5-inch iMac in both its non-4K and 4K offerings is experiencing dwindling availability at Apple Stores across the United States, with shipping dates for online orders of the non-4K model slipping by at least a week.



A vast majority of ‌Apple Stores‌ are listing the standard 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ as unavailable for pickup. The higher-end configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of Fusion Drive storage is currently unavailable for pickup entirely, but is available for delivery. Regardless of configuration, Apple lists at least five to seven business days for shipping estimates.

The higher-end 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ with a 4K display is also experiencing a lack of availability at a few stores nationwide; however, it largely remains in stock. The larger 27-inch ‌iMac‌ remains available as normal.

Last month Apple discontinued two configurations of the standard 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌, possibly making way for new stock. Apple is rumored to be working on an all-new iMac design with a faster Apple silicon chip, but a specific release timeframe is unknown.

Next week on Tuesday, April 20, Apple will hold its "Spring Loaded" event where new iPad Pros are expected to be announced. However, whether or not the redesigned iMacs will make a debut at the event remains to be seen.