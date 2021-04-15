Multiple deals on Beats headphones have sprouted up online today, and we're seeing a few solid discounts on Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, and Beats Flex. These sales are available from numerous retailers, ranging from Target to Amazon, Best Buy, and Apple itself.

Powerbeats Pro

Starting with the Powerbeats Pro, there are numerous discounts today on the sweat resistant Bluetooth headphones. Lowest prices can be found at Best Buy for $159.99, while Amazon and other retailers are offering the headphones for around $169.



Solo Pro

Next are the Beats Solo Pro on-ear headphones, which are seeing about a $70 discount at Amazon and Target. You can get these headphones for around $229.00 at these retailers.



Beats Flex

Amazon and Target are also discounting the lower-end Beats Flex headphones, now available for $39.99, down from $49.99. Target has all color options on sale at this price, while Amazon is offering Black and Yellow at a discount.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.