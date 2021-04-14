Parallels 16.5 Can Virtualize ARM Windows Natively on M1 Macs With Up to 30% Faster Performance

by

Parallels today announced the release of Parallels Desktop 16.5 for Mac with full support for M1 Macs, allowing for the Windows 10 ARM Insider Preview and ARM-based Linux distributions to be run in a virtual machine at native speeds on M1 Macs.

parallels windows 10 arm mac
Parallels says running a Windows 10 ARM Insider Preview virtual machine natively on an M1 Mac results in up to 30 percent better performance compared to a 2019 model 15-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics. Parallels also indicates that on an M1 Mac, Parallels Desktop 16.5 uses 2.5x less energy than on the latest Intel-based MacBook Air.

Microsoft does not yet offer a retail version of ARM-based Windows, with the Windows 10 ARM Insider Preview available on Microsoft's website for Windows Insider program members. The ability to run macOS Big Sur in a virtual machine is a feature that Parallels hopes to add support for in Parallels Desktop later this year as well.

Anyone with a Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac license can get an automatic update to Parallels Desktop 16.5 at no additional cost. Otherwise, one-time or subscription-based pricing options are listed on the Parallels Desktop product page, with Parallels currently offering 10% off most license configurations with code 2KQ-PTG-DYZ.

Top Rated Comments

Phil A. Avatar
Phil A.
13 minutes ago at 07:03 am

Can you not run windows 10 x86 normal iso under this on m1
No - it's virtualisation, not emulation
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ikir Avatar
ikir
13 minutes ago at 07:02 am
I've tried Parallel Desktop beta with Win 10 ARM and I was very very impressed. Now its VMWare turn.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RumorConsumer Avatar
RumorConsumer
12 minutes ago at 07:03 am
I have found myself a bit irritated a few times in the last two years at the parallels licensing situation but I have to say they put the time in
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GubbyMan Avatar
GubbyMan
12 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Now I wanna see a comparison between the M1 Macbook Air and a Windows laptop running x86 applications.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacinMan Avatar
MacinMan
9 minutes ago at 07:06 am
This is why I'm waiting to upgrade. This is also why I have always liked Macs more in recent years. It's much easier to run third party operating systems on a Mac (both virtually, and natively) legally vs a PC and trying to build a Hackintosh to run macOS on it. I am seeing progress of Linux being developed for M1 Mac support as well. So, for now, going to hold onto intel until ARM based Macs, and other computers get to the point where any OS of choice can be run.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aknabi Avatar
aknabi
6 minutes ago at 07:10 am
For many the Linux part of the story will be a big deal (as a dev I need to run Linux in a VM). It’ll be interesting to see how memory and speed hold up on my MBA (I use a Linux vm on my 64GB MBP... so far the M1 MBA has been comparable with other dev tools, but this will push it hard)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
