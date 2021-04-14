New Amazon Echo Buds Take on AirPods Pro With Improved Design and Better Noise Cancellation

Amazon has today introduced its second-generation Echo Buds with a 21 percent smaller design and enhanced active noise cancellation.



The second-generation Echo Buds introduce a white color option, and it is difficult to see past the clear design cues that Amazon has taken from the AirPods Pro's charging case, which looks almost exactly the same with an elongated design, a single centered LED, and a long groove to open the lid.

Much like the ‌AirPods Pro‌, the Echo Buds now feature a vented design to reduce ear pressure. There are also other comfort improvements that have been made possible by reducing the size of each individual bud, such as a shortened in-ear tip and reduced external height for a more flush fit.

Noise cancellation is said to be twice as good as the previous model and the buds now feature an AirPods Pro-style sound passthrough mode. Sound quality has also been improved with extended dynamic range and increased base and treble fidelity. The microphones are also improved for better call quality.

The second-gen Echo Buds are rated IPX4 for water and sweat resistance, and the earbuds can deliver five hours of listening with noise cancellation enabled, with two additional full charges in the case for a total of 15 hours. Like the original Echo Buds, the second-generation model comes with Alexa built-in.



The Echo Buds come with four sizes of oval-shaped ear tips and optional wing tips in two sizes for a more secure fit.

The second-generation Echo Buds are priced at $119.99 with the standard USB-C charging case, or $139.99 with the wireless charging case, undercutting the $249 price of ‌AirPods Pro‌ considerably. They will go on sale on May 13 and will be discounted for a limited time to $99.99 and $119.99.