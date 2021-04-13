Adobe Premiere Rush Now Fully Supports M1 Macs
Adobe has today released a major update for Premiere Rush, adding full support for the M1 chip, alongside a range of small updates to Premiere Rush and Premiere Pro.
Premiere Rush is Adobe's video editing app designed for easy creativity on the go. The update to Premiere Rush brings enhanced speed and optimization on desktops using the M1 chip, such as the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, so users can work faster and get more done.
Premiere Rush is also gaining a new timeline Context Menu. Users can now tap a video clip on the timeline to bring up the context menu on iOS to split, duplicate, or delete a clip. In addition, users can tap a video clip with audio to separate the audio clip from the video.
There are also changes to reset functionality, allowing users to reset all adjustments for Color, Audio, and Transforms.
On the other hand, Premiere Pro is gaining Dynamic Lumetri Previews. Lumetri presets now display a frame from your current sequence and thumbnails for Lumetri presets in the Effects panel dynamically update, providing a preview of the preset.
Top Rated Comments
Davinci Resolve is probably better for pure editing and colour correction, but lacks some features that Premiere Pro has.
For example if you work with motion graphics, you have the dynamic link with After Effects Precomps, also lots of industry standard plugins (like the Red Giant suites) don't work with Resolve.
On the other hand Premiere has, in my opinion, the worst possible interface in existance...truly terrible.