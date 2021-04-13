Apple reseller Expercom is offering the first straight cash discount we've ever seen on HomePod mini, priced at $89.00, down from $99.00. This is a new HomePod mini in Space Gray (White currently isn't on sale), and it has an estimated delivery in 3-7 business days.

Ever since the HomePod mini was announced last October, all Apple resellers - and Apple itself - have continued to offer the miniature speaker at its expected retail price of $99.00. So far, no other retailers have followed suit, and only Expercom has a discount on the HomePod mini.

With the discontinuation of the original HomePod, right now the HomePod mini is the only first-party Apple speaker available on the market. We track the best deals on HomePod every week, so be sure to bookmark our guide if you're on the hunt for solid HomePod discounts.