Apple's Head of Retail Engineering Leaving Company After 10 Years

Diogo Rau, who has served as Apple's head of engineering for retail and the online Apple store, will leave the company following 10 years of service to join Lilly as its senior VP and chief information and digital officer.



Rau announced his departure from Apple on Linkedin, saying that it has been a privilege to work with his colleagues at Apple and that the company has "set the standard for the retail industry."

Rau joined Apple in April of 2011, and during his tenure, he witnessed and helped the company expand its retail locations and presence around the world. Throughout the years, Apple Stores have taken on a life of their own, serving as a community hub rather than simply a place to purchase products.

Rau also spearheaded Apple's efforts in the digital space, helping to grow its e-commerce platforms, the Apple Store app, and the roll-out of product launches at retail locations. Rau will begin his new role at Lilly on May 17.