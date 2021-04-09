Epic's Case Against Apple in Australia Might Be Over

by

Epic Games and Apple are involved in a highly public lawsuit in the United States, but Epic has also sued Apple in other countries, including Australia, in an attempt to boost its chances of getting a favorable ruling.

fortnite apple featured
Things aren't quite going Epic's way, however, as the justice overseeing the case today decided that he's going to let the two companies battle it out in the United States.

According to Gizmodo Australia, the Australian case has been stayed for three months, and for anything to move forward, ‌Epic Games‌ has to file a lawsuit in California alleging violations of Australian Consumer Law.

Basically, the Australian judge wants Epic to file its Australian case in the United States, which would see Judge Gonzalez Rogers, who is overseeing the U.S. dispute, managing both cases. In this situation, Gonzalez Rogers would need to try the case under U.S. law, and then Australian law.

‌Epic Games‌ has three months to file the Australian lawsuit in California, and if that doesn't happen, the Australian case will be permanently stayed.

The only way that the proceedings can be brought back to the Australian court is if Judge Gonzalez Rogers declines to determine whether Apple has violated Australian law. Epic can also appeal, but an appeal won't be heard until November at the earliest.

In a statement, ‌Epic Games‌ said that it "remains committed" to its fight in Australia and around the world.

We remain committed to our fight for increased competition on digital platforms in Australia and around the world. Australian consumers have the right to install apps from the sources they choose and avoid paying excessive prices for apps. We will continue supporting the Australian government and regulators in their pursuit of fair competition in mobile app marketplaces.

Regardless of Epic's decision on the Australia case, it is currently on hold while the legal battle plays out in the United States. ‌Epic Games‌ and Apple will meet in court on May 3.

Epic's attempt to expand its fight with Apple to the UK also fizzled out after the country's Competition Appeal Tribunal rejected the lawsuit and pushed it back to the United States. As in Australia, if the U.S. courts decline to rule on relief in the United States, the case can later resume in the UK. Epic has also appealed to the European Commission, but there is no ruling from the EU as of yet.

Tags: Australia, Epic Games, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
23 minutes ago at 12:22 pm
Game Over Epic. You LOST.

APPLE- 1

EPIC games- 0

Truth to be told... you can’t mess with the top dogs.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
22 minutes ago at 12:24 pm
Epic Fail
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DelayedGratificationGene Avatar
DelayedGratificationGene
15 minutes ago at 12:31 pm
Epic is acting irrationally because their business model is failing(the games are boring) and the CEO has to blame someone and so why not just go after the number 4 hitter. Various countries are realizing how futile this case is for Epic and they don’t want to waste any more time with it.....Let the US deal with this nonsense.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

new m1 chip

M1 Mac RAM and SSD Upgrades Found to Be Possible After Purchase

Tuesday April 6, 2021 5:34 am PDT by
Technicians in China have reportedly succeeded in upgrading the memory and storage of the M1 chip, suggesting that Apple's integrated custom silicon for the Mac may be more flexible than previously thought. Reports of maintenance technicians being able to expand the memory and storage of M1 Macs began circulating on Chinese social media over the weekend, but now international reports have...
Read Full Article165 comments
sonny 2021 ipad mini pro dummies

Leaked Dummy Units Show iPad Mini 6 With Thick Bezels and Home Button, New iPad Pro Models

Thursday April 8, 2021 2:11 am PDT by
Rumors suggest Apple will release refreshed versions of the iPad mini and iPad Pro models in the first half of this year, potentially as soon as this month, and a new leak today has provided us with a possible preview of what to expect in terms of the devices' overall design and camera prospects. Tech leaker and Apple blogger Sonny Dickson this morning shared images on Twitter showing dummy ...
Read Full Article140 comments
apple music for artists new icon

Apple's Revamped Apple Music for Artists Icon Leads to Speculation About iOS 15 Design Plans

Tuesday April 6, 2021 1:03 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday updated its Apple Music for Artists app with some minor bug fixes and improvements, but also one other notable change -- a new icon. New icon on the right The Apple Music for Artists app now features a simpler, streamlined icon with a pinkish red music logo rather than the multicolored logo that was used before. The icon also has an embossed look that makes it stand out from...
Read Full Article139 comments
iPhone trade in

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Value of iPad Pro, iPhone 11, and Select Mac Models

Monday April 5, 2021 1:54 am PDT by
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of a number of its products, including the majority of the iPad and Mac lineup, while also making some changes to iPhone. Apple's trade-in program allows customers to trade-in older devices, and receive a certain amount of value for them, to use towards a purchase of a new device. The exact trade-in value a device has is measured by its condition, when ...
Read Full Article41 comments
samsung experience 1

Samsung's 'iTest' Lets You Try a Galaxy Device on Your iPhone

Thursday April 8, 2021 12:42 pm PDT by
Samsung has launched "iTest," an interactive website experience that's designed to allow iPhone users to test out Android on a Galaxy device, or "sample the other side," as Samsung puts it. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iTest website is being advertised in New Zealand, according to a MacRumors reader who came across the feature. Visiting the iTest website on...
Read Full Article182 comments
apple find my network

Apple Announces Find My Network With Support for Third-Party Devices

Wednesday April 7, 2021 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of its Find My network accessory program, which is designed to allow third-party Bluetooth devices to be tracked in the Find My app right alongside your Apple devices. According to Apple, the first accessory companies to take advantage of the new Find My integration include Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof, with devices set to be available beginning next week. ...
Read Full Article118 comments
Intel MBP Is Thin and Lighjt

Intel Ad for 'World's Best Processor' Features a MacBook Pro

Wednesday April 7, 2021 9:51 am PDT by
Intel has been on a relentless marketing drive against Mac computers in recent weeks, positioning them as inferior to Windows laptops powered by Intel processors. In a slight slip-up, however, Intel has accidentally used a MacBook instead of a Windows laptop in one of its newest ads to promote one of its new 11th-generation chips as "the world's best processor." The ad appeared on Reddit and ...
Read Full Article158 comments
tmobile 5g modem

T-Mobile Launches Unlimited 5G Home Internet for $60/Month

Wednesday April 7, 2021 2:18 pm PDT by
T-Mobile today hosted an Un-carrier event where the company announced the launch of a a new 5G home internet plan, which is priced at $60 per month and offers unlimited data. The service is available to more than 30 million Americans across much of the United States, including 10 million households in rural areas not typically able to access reliable broadband. Connectivity will be either 4G ...
Read Full Article193 comments
iPhone 13 Notch Feature

Mass Production of A15 Chip for iPhone 13 Set to Begin Ahead of Schedule in Late May

Tuesday April 6, 2021 7:29 am PDT by
Longtime Apple supplier TSMC is set to begin mass shipments of Apple's upcoming A15 chip for the iPhone 13 ahead of schedule at the end of May, according to a snippet of a full report set to be published tomorrow by DigiTimes. The new chip will be based on an enhanced version of the 5nm process, which first debuted in the A14 Bionic with the 2020 iPad Air and iPhone 12 lineup. While the full ...
Read Full Article101 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Testing Ability to Transfer Chats Between iOS and Android

Tuesday April 6, 2021 12:37 am PDT by
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history, logs, and transcripts between iOS and Android devices, making it easier for WhatsApp users to switch between the two platforms. The new future, in the early stages of development, was brought to light by WABetaInfo, who often shares unreleased and hidden features behind the chatting service. According to ...
Read Full Article70 comments