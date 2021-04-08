Work Continues on Apple's Second Berlin Store in Eastern Part of German Capital

by

While the German cities of Cologne, Hamburg, Munich, and Frankfurt have more than one Apple Store, the capital Berlin has only one – Apple Kurfürstendamm, which opened in 2013. That looks set to change soon, however.

dcvalues rosenthaler berlin header 2 1920x1280 1

Render of 43-45 Rosenthaler Straße by project developer Values Real Estate

Speculation that Apple could settle in the eastern part of Germany's largest city has been around for several years, but recent construction work at a site in the Mitte district purchased by project developers Values Real Estate has offered up concrete evidence to indicate the exact location of Apple's second Berlin store.

eingeruestet apple berlin store rosenthaler
iFun.de reports that Apple is preparing a second store in the eastern part of Berlin, at 43-45 Rosenthaler Straße. Values Real Estate announced in 2018 that it would tear down several old GDR buildings in Rosenthaler Straße and create a new three-part building, with office, residential and business shares in the vacant space.

The construction site is close to the Spree river, within walking distance of Alexanderplatz, and was recently covered in the kind of black wood paneling that Apple has used before. The large glass fronts that extend from the ground floor to the second floor of the neighboring buildings are clearly reminiscent of Apple's store aesthetics.

einblick rosenthaler 2 berlin apple store
Photos depict the recess in the large glass front above the entrance door that's needed to install the luminous Apple logo. Other shots suggest that while construction is progressing, the opening of the store is likely months away yet.

Top Rated Comments

chriscl Avatar
chriscl
1 hour ago at 03:38 am
Dear Tim,

Please also build another one in central Stuttgart; it’d be much easier than having to travel out to Sindelfingen.

thanks!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

