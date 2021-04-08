Verizon Recalls 2.5 Million Hotspots Due to Fire Risk

Verizon is recalling 2.5 million hotspot devices that it sold because of a faulty lithium ion battery that can overheat, resulting in a fire and burn hazard.



Affected devices include Ellipsis Jetpack Mobile Hotspots with model numbers MHS900L, MHS900LS, and MHS900LPP.

Verizon said on Thursday that it is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on the recall. Verizon also said that it is working to find the cause of the issues and will provide replacement Orbic Speed devices to customers free of charge.

All Ellipsis Jetpacks have received two over-the-air software updates related to the issue. The first displays the device's identifying number on the scrolling screen to make an exchange easier, and the second prevents the device from charging when it is plugged in and powered on to cut down on the risk of overheating.

According to the CPSC, Verizon has received 15 reports of devices overheating, including six cases that led to fire damage to bedding or flooring. There were two reports of minor burn injuries.

Customers who have an affected Ellipsis Jetpack should get in touch with Verizon through the recall website to arrange a replacement.