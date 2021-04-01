Opera Browser Gains Native M1 Mac Support

The minimalist Opera browser designed for the Mac was today updated with native Apple silicon support for M1 Macs, introducing notable speed improvements.



With this release, the Opera browser runs two times faster on ‌M1‌ Macs compared to the previous generation of the browser for smoother and quicker browsing performance.

Along with ‌M1‌ Mac support, today's update lets users set keyboard shortcuts to access Opera's Flow feature, which connects the browser on the Mac with Opera on iOS or Android. Flow is end-to-end encrypted and can be used to send notes, images, links, files, and more.

There's also now an option to create shortcuts to Opera's built-in Crypto Wallet and the Player feature for accessing Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. Custom shortcuts can be accessed by clicking on the three-dot icon at the bottom of the sidebar and choosing the Configure shortcuts option.

The latest version of the Opera browser can be downloaded from the Opera website. [Direct Link]