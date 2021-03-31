Apple's First 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Retina Display Now Classified as 'Obsolete'

Apple today added the late 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro, the first 13-inch MacBook Pro to ship with a Retina display, to its list of obsolete products.



Apple first introduced the Retina display in its Mac lineup with the 15-inch MacBook Pro released in mid-2012. In October of that year, Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina display, flash storage, and upgraded processors.

The original 15-inch MacBook Pro became obsolete in July of 2020, and the 13-inch model has now followed suit. Apple classifies products that have been discontinued for at least seven years as "obsolete," meaning that they are unable to receive any hardware service from Apple or its service providers.