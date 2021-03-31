iOS 14.5 Adds New Siri Voices, No Longer Defaults to Female

The sixth beta of iOS 14.5 that was released this morning introduces two new Siri voices that are available in English, plus it adds a new setup selection option that will let people choose their preferred ‌Siri‌ voice rather than defaulting to a female voice in the United States.

The ‌Siri‌ changes were outlined by TechCrunch, and the site says that the two new voices will add more diversity in speech sound and pattern. Apple in a statement said that the change is a continuation of its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

We're excited to introduce two new ‌Siri‌ voices for English speakers and the option for ‌Siri‌ users to select the voice they want when they set up their device. This is a continuation of Apple's long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in.

The new voices that have been added use source talent recordings run through Apple's Neural Engine to make the voices "flow more organically" through phrases generated on the fly.

After upgrading to iOS 14.5, the "‌Siri‌ & Search" portion of the Settings app has an upgraded "‌Siri‌ Voice" option. The "Accent" label has been changed to "Variety," and there's no longer a "Gender" selection. Instead, there are now four "American" voice options to choose from.

Today's beta also improves ‌Siri‌ voices in Ireland, Russia, and Italy to add Apple's Neural text to speech, which brings the total number of devices using this technology to 38. ‌Siri‌ now handles 25 billion requests on over 500M voices and supports 21 languages in 36 countries.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14
Tag: Siri Guide

Top Rated Comments

Teckarim Avatar
Teckarim
6 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Okay when is Siri getting good though
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BornAgainMac Avatar
BornAgainMac
3 minutes ago at 10:28 am
I want a Steve Jobs voice on my iPhone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EdT Avatar
EdT
3 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Unless it’s Arnold as the Terminator I’m not interested in a different Siri voice.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
munpip214 Avatar
munpip214
3 minutes ago at 10:28 am
I’ve personally always preferred the male voice for Siri because it sounded more natural. Will be interesting to see what these new voices are
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Villarrealadrian Avatar
Villarrealadrian
2 minutes ago at 10:29 am
I would buy an Arnold Schwarzenegger voice for my siri
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macguru212 Avatar
macguru212
1 minute ago at 10:29 am
I still wish we had character voices. IMO it would fun to have Darth Vader or mb a "Suze" - a bulimic chain smoker from Staten Island yelling back to me. For now I use the female Australian voice. :cool:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

