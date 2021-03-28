Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Now Available on iPhone and iPad

by

Square Enix has released a remastered version of classic roleplaying game Final Fantasy VIII for iPhone and iPad.


Final Fantasy VIII originally launched on PlayStation way back in 1999, and while its predecessor is considered the true classic in video game history, the eighth installment in the franchise still sold more than 9.6 million units worldwide.

This port for iOS and Android is of the remastered version, which came to consoles including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam in 2019.

As a remaster, it features updated visuals and character models, as well as new in-game features including Battle Assist, which maxes out your hit points, an option to turn off enemy encounters except big event battles, and a speed boost feature that lets you play through the game at three times the default speed.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is available for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ as a one-off purchase, costing $16.99 for a limited time. After April 4, the price increases to $20.99. [Direct Link] Note that the app requires approximately 2.6GB to download, so make sure you download over Wi-Fi and you've got plenty of free storage space on your device, which will need to be running iOS 13 or later.

Tag: Final Fantasy

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Shares 'Fumble' Ad Highlighting iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield

Wednesday March 24, 2021 6:33 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a new ad that focuses on the iPhone 12's durability, specifically highlighting the Ceramic Shield display, which is meant to be tougher than standard smartphone glass. In the ad, a woman's iPhone 12 slips out of her hand and she fumbles with it for several seconds before it flies out of her grip and lands on the ground, coming away unscathed. "iPhone 12 with Ceramic...
Read Full Article180 comments
Untitled

iPhone 13 Pro Lineup Rumored to Include Matte Black Option, New Anti-Fingerprint Coating for Stainless Steel Edges, and More

Friday March 26, 2021 3:52 am PDT by
Despite being months away from launch, we've already seen several rumors regarding the 2021 iPhone. Now, as we inch closer to release nonetheless, new rumors point towards some design changes, new colors, and new features to expect. Image Credit: EverythingApplePro According to leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro), the iPhone 13 will come with a matte black option...
Read Full Article146 comments
airtags 30 dollars feature rose

Leaker Reveals Size of Apple's AirTags and Says They'll Cost Around $39

Friday March 26, 2021 4:57 am PDT by
Apple's rumored AirTags item trackers will be slightly larger than a 50 cent coin and around three times the thickness, based on dimensions offered by leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro). According to Weinbach, the AirTags will come in one size measuring 32mm x 32mm x 6mm, which would put the circular devices in the same ballpark diameter-wise as a half dollar piece ...
Read Full Article238 comments
airpods 3 1

New AirPods Expected to Launch in Third Quarter as Production Gets Underway

Thursday March 25, 2021 8:44 am PDT by
Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology has started production of optical sensors for next-generation AirPods slated to launch in the third quarter of 2021, according to industry sources cited in a paywalled DigiTimes story preview today. The full report has yet to be published, so there are no further details at this time, but the timeframe lines up with information shared by Apple analyst...
Read Full Article26 comments
iOS 14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 to Fix Actively Exploited Security Vulnerability

Friday March 26, 2021 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2, minor security updates that come close to three weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS/iPadOS 14.4 updates. The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings >...
Read Full Article109 comments
iphone 12 pro max

iPhone 12 Pro Max is Among 'Best Smartphones of 2021' Says Consumer Reports

Thursday March 25, 2021 1:51 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max is among the best smartphones of 2021 and is the top iPhone of the year, according to new smartphone rankings shared today by Consumer Reports. The faster A14 processor, OLED display, camera technology, and 5G connectivity earned it one of the top slots, with Consumer Reports recommending the 12 Pro Max over other options because of the longer battery life, larger...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPhone trade in

Apple Now Accepts Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 and Samsung Note 20 for Trade-In Towards New iPhone Purchase

Thursday March 25, 2021 12:32 pm PDT by
Apple now allows customers to trade-in their Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 5, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 devices for credit towards new Apple product purchases. As part of Apple's trade-in program, customers can trade in a Google Pixel 5 and receive up to $350 of credit towards purchasing a new product, the Google Pixel 4a for a value of up to $180, or the Galaxy Note 20 for up to $425....
Read Full Article49 comments
appstore

Apple Says iOS Developers Have 'Multiple' Ways of Reaching Users and Are 'Far From Limited' to Using Only the App Store

Thursday March 25, 2021 5:18 am PDT by
As it faces a barrage of probes and investigations regarding the App Store and the distribution of apps on its devices, Apple has told Australia's consumer watchdog that developers have "multiple" ways to reach iOS users and claims that they are "far from limited" to simply using the App Store. In a new filing (via ZDnet) responding to concerns from the Australian Competition & Consumer...
Read Full Article146 comments
iphone 13 front glass

iPhone 13 Front Glass Reveals Smaller Notch With Earpiece Relocated to Top Bezel

Tuesday March 23, 2021 9:34 am PDT by
iPhone 13 models are widely expected to feature a smaller notch, and we are able to share a first look at the potential design. Greek repair provider iRepair has provided MacRumors with an alleged photo of front glass panels for iPhone 13 models, with the same three 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup. The notch on each iPhone is visibly smaller as a result ...
Read Full Article162 comments
Apple new macbookpro wallpaper screen 11102020

Apple Researching 'Deployable Feet' to Enhance MacBook Pro Cooling

Thursday March 25, 2021 9:07 am PDT by
Apple is researching the use of "deployable feet" on the MacBook Pro to aid cooling, according to a newly-published patent application. The patent application, first spotted by Patently Apple, is titled "Deployable Feet for Display Articulation and Thermals Performance" and outlines how a MacBook Pro could feature feet that move to raise up the rear of the device. Apple's deployable feet...
Read Full Article100 comments