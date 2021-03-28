Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Now Available on iPhone and iPad

Square Enix has released a remastered version of classic roleplaying game Final Fantasy VIII for iPhone and iPad.

Final Fantasy VIII originally launched on PlayStation way back in 1999, and while its predecessor is considered the true classic in video game history, the eighth installment in the franchise still sold more than 9.6 million units worldwide.

This port for iOS and Android is of the remastered version, which came to consoles including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam in 2019.

As a remaster, it features updated visuals and character models, as well as new in-game features including Battle Assist, which maxes out your hit points, an option to turn off enemy encounters except big event battles, and a speed boost feature that lets you play through the game at three times the default speed.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is available for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ as a one-off purchase, costing $16.99 for a limited time. After April 4, the price increases to $20.99. [Direct Link] Note that the app requires approximately 2.6GB to download, so make sure you download over Wi-Fi and you've got plenty of free storage space on your device, which will need to be running iOS 13 or later.