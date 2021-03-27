Tim Cook Meets Virtually With Austrian Chancellor to Discuss Global Health Crisis and EU Digital Capabilities

On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook met virtually with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to discuss the global health crisis, digital infrastructure, and digital capabilities in Austria and the EU, according to a tweet by the Chancellor's official account.

Thank you @tim_cook for taking the time to continue our discussions on digitalisation and trends in technology. As we plan to come back better from the ongoing #COVID19 crisis, strengthening our digital infrastructure and capabilities will be critical for both Austria and the EU. pic.twitter.com/iq0VddRCVd — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) March 26, 2021

The two also discussed the rapid digitalization of our lives and other current trends in technology.

Cook and Kurz met previously in January 2019 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. That meeting, according to Kurz, was a "unique opportunity to learn about the philosophy behind one of the world's most iconic brands and a good conversation on how we can successfully shape Europe's digital future."

Alongside his meeting with the Austrian Chancellor, Cook also virtually met with German politician Markus Soder to discuss Apple's recent announcement that it will invest more than 1 billion euros in a new European Silicon Design Center in Munich.