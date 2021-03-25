Verizon has introduced a new "Buy more, save more" sale that is offering up to 40 percent off select accessories.

In this sale, you won't see straight price discounts, but instead will need to buy multiple accessories to nab discounts. If you buy three regular priced products you'll get 30 percent off; four accessories will get you 35 percent off; and five accessories will get you 40 percent off.

This sale covers accessories on Verizon's website, including wireless headphones from Samsung, Bluetooth speakers from JBL, power banks, Arlo security cameras, and much more. You can browse the full list on Verizon's accessory page.

There are a few Apple accessories in this sale as well, but Verizon has a pretty strict exclusion policy that is limiting the majority of Apple products. Products excluded from this deal include AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod mini, smart home devices, fitness trackers, and anything ending with a retail price of $0.97.

Remember that all of these products will be full price (or close to it), and the big discounts on Verizon will show up when buying multiple items. With the restrictions on Apple products, this sale is best if you've been on the hunt for third-party accessories like portable batteries and Bluetooth speakers.

Shoppers should note that Verizon also has stock on the AirPods Max today, but only in the Green color option. These are available for $549.00 and are eligible for free two-day shipping. Otherwise, we've listed a few ideas for the new accessory sale below.

