Bang & Olufsen Launches $499 Beoplay HX Noise-Canceling Headphones Offering 35 Hours of Battery Life

Bang & Olufsen today launched its latest premium over-ear headphones, the Beoplay HX. Housed in a design geared for maximum comfort and durability, the headphones offer listeners adaptive active noise cancelation and up to 35 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Beoplay HX offers a powerful listening experience through two custom designed 40mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnets and bass ports which ensures optimal bass performance. Four dedicated microphones create an impressive call quality by utilizing advanced beamforming technology, while the battery optimization ensures up to 35 hours of play time – the equivalent of five working days of listening experience without having to recharge the battery.

Design-wise, the Bluetooth headphones have been crafted with comfort in mind, and feature a revamped adjustable headband that fits a broad variety of head sizes, along with a center-relief zone for extended wear.

The upper headband is made from cow hide with a smooth grain, while the lower headband is covered in a knitted fabric. Meanwhile, the ear cushions are made from soft lambskin and the inner material consists of memory foam that adapts to the shape of the ear.

The Beoplay HX cost $499 (€499/£499) and come with a global three-year warranty. The headphones are available from today in Black Anthracite, with a sandy white color coming at the end of April, and a brown Timber color arriving in May. See the Bang & Olufsen online store for more.

