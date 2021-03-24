Job Application Filled Out by Steve Jobs in 1973 Sells for $222,400

by

A job application filled out by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 1973 has sold for a whopping $222,400 at auction in London (via iMore).

stevejobsquestionnaire
The rare employment questionnaire went up for sale on February 24 with the auction lasting one month. Jobs filled out the application in hopes of landing a job after dropping out of Reed College, which he attended for around six months. A year later in 1974, Jobs joined Atari as a technician, where he later joined forces with Steve Wozniak to create Apple in 1976.

In the document, which previously sold for $175,000 three years ago, Jobs highlighted "English lit" as his major while also listing "electronics tech" and "design engineer" as special abilities and interests. Jobs also listed his skills in computers and calculators.

The listing for the document says it is in "very good condition," with "light staining and old clear tape to the top edge." To prove it's the real deal written by Steve Jobs himself, it comes with letters and certificates of authenticity.

Top Rated Comments

BWhaler Avatar
BWhaler
54 minutes ago at 11:22 am
I wish Steve was still with us.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Username32123 Avatar
Username32123
58 minutes ago at 11:18 am
How much will the NFT sell for?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Oblivious.Robot Avatar
Oblivious.Robot
56 minutes ago at 11:20 am

A job application filled out by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 1973 has sold ('https://www.bidspotter.co.uk/en-gb/auction-catalogues/charterfields/catalogue-id-charte10075/lot-b39422a2-c310-40ad-9812-accd00d5de6d') for a whopping $222,400 at auction in London
I was so close with my bid of $222,399. o_O
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cyprusian Avatar
Cyprusian
44 minutes ago at 11:31 am
Well .... he certainly sorted out having no phone
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unity451 Avatar
Unity451
32 minutes ago at 11:43 am
If only job applications were still this simple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macinfojunkie Avatar
macinfojunkie
52 minutes ago at 11:24 am

I was so close with my bid of $222,399. o_O
Only suckers play the *99 game. The smart play would have been 222,400.01.... or even smarter, not to bother bidding at all ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
