Job Application Filled Out by Steve Jobs in 1973 Sells for $222,400

A job application filled out by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 1973 has sold for a whopping $222,400 at auction in London (via iMore).



The rare employment questionnaire went up for sale on February 24 with the auction lasting one month. Jobs filled out the application in hopes of landing a job after dropping out of Reed College, which he attended for around six months. A year later in 1974, Jobs joined Atari as a technician, where he later joined forces with Steve Wozniak to create Apple in 1976.

In the document, which previously sold for $175,000 three years ago, Jobs highlighted "English lit" as his major while also listing "electronics tech" and "design engineer" as special abilities and interests. Jobs also listed his skills in computers and calculators.

The listing for the document says it is in "very good condition," with "light staining and old clear tape to the top edge." To prove it's the real deal written by Steve Jobs himself, it comes with letters and certificates of authenticity.