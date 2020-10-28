iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield Still 'Scratches at Level 6 With Deeper Grooves at Level 7' in Mohs Hardness Test
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models feature a new Ceramic Shield front cover that is "tougher than any smartphone glass," according to Apple, but the displays on the devices still have similar scratch resistance as previous iPhones based on a new test.
Zack Nelson today shared his much-anticipated iPhone 12 Pro durability test on his YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, and based on the Mohs hardness scale, he found that the device's display is "still scratching at a level six, with deeper grooves at a level seven," in line with dozens of other smartphones he has tested over the years.
Nelson did find that the scratches with the level six Mohs pick appear to be slightly fainter compared to previous iPhones, but there is no dramatic improvement.
JerryRigEverything's results differ from a similar test by YouTube channel MobileReviewsEh, which found that the iPhone 12 stood up to the six point and saw some faint scratches with the seven point on the Mohs hardness scale.
In fairness to Apple, it advertises the Ceramic Shield as providing 4x the drop performance, rather than improved scratch resistance. Earlier this week, insurance company Allstate conducted a series of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro drop tests and found that the devices are indeed more durable than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in similar tests.
I'd rather have scratch resistance. I don't drop my phone so that's not an issue.
With glass it’s either better scratch resistance or better shatter resistance. Can’t have both.
Yea I'm so sick of having a scratched screen. Just had my phone replaced under warranty due to a defect, and the new screen corner is already lightly scratched from normal usage in a case. Much rather take my chances on accidentally dropping it and paying $29 with AC+ to have it repaired, than have a scratched screen all the time.
I second that. I haven't dropped my phone once in 8 years but I'm always mindful that the screen might touch the rivet above my jeans pocket, a zipper, or a coin and end up with a hideous groove. Even pocket lint seems to be enough to cause those darned hairline marks on my 11 Pro.
