YouTube Investigating Issue With 'Something Went Wrong' Error in Apple TV App

In recent days, some Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD users have been receiving a "something went wrong" error message when attempting to load videos using the YouTube app on tvOS. The issue does not appear to be widespread, and it seems to arise only when a user is signed into their YouTube account on the Apple TV.



YouTube has confirmed on Twitter that it is investigating the issue and working on a fix, but in the meantime, some users in the Apple Support Communities have found success with a workaround that involves deleting and reinstalling the YouTube app on the Apple TV and then signing in with the "using my phone" option.

YouTube has not provided a timeframe for when the issue will be resolved.