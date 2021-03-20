Apple Partners With Restaurants to Offer Free Pizza in Celebration of 'Servant' Season 2 Finale

Apple is partnering with two Los Angeles-based restaurants this weekend to offer free pizza in celebration of the second-season finale of the Apple TV+ show "Servant." The promotion pays homage to "Cheezus Crust," a fictional pizza delivery business in the show.



Those in Los Angeles can order the free pizza from either Gjelina or Milo & Olive through Grubhub, with the offer lasting through Sunday or until supplies last. The pizza's toppings include duck sausage, confit leeks, shimeiji mushroom, nameko mushrooms, mozzarella, and thyme, echoing the use of occasionally peculiar food in "Servant." The pizza is listed at $30, but the discount will be applied at checkout.



"Servant," a horror thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan, follows a Philadelphia couple who are in mourning after losing their child. Their baby, Jericho, is replaced by a reborn doll that Dorothy, the mother, thinks is real, and a strange nanny, Leanne, is hired to look after the doll. After Leanne's arrival, bizarre things begin happening to the family.

"Servant" was one of the first series on ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌, and it was popular with ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ subscribers. Apple renewed the show for a third season in December.